Councillor calls for compensation for businesses affected by Menai Bridge closure

A leading Anglesey councillor has called for the Welsh Government to compensate business owners affected by the closure of the Menai Bridge.

At an Isle of Anglesey Council meeting on Thursday, Welsh Liberal Democrat Cllr Aled Morris Jones, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition on Anglesey, called for the Council to make the case to the Welsh Government that many business owners had suffered a loss of trade, putting the future of their firms at risk and deserved compensation.

But the Chair ruled on advice that the amendment could not be discussed.

Menai Bridge is one of two bridges connecting Anglesey with mainland Wales and was suddenly closed without prior notice by Welsh Government in October due to safety concerns by structural engineers.

Businesses in Porthaethwy stressed that they are open for business in the run-up to Christmas after the bridge’s closure saw less visitors to the town.

Compensation

Commenting Cllr Morris Jones said: “Many people have lost business because of the problems with the bridge closure. They need and deserve compensation.

“Obviously the closure was very bad news for the people directly involved but also bad news for the whole local economy.

“The town of Menai Bridge in particular was adversely affected and deserves compensation from the Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay.”

Cllr Morris Jones also called for twelve months of free parking in Menai Bridge to help revitalise shopping in the town.

He added: “This is something tangible that the County Council can do itself and I am very sorry that we could not debate this amendment which showed our commitment to the town of Menai Bridge.”

