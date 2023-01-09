Councillor ‘concerned’ at eradication of English place names in Newtown
A town councillor in Newtown says she is concerned at the eradication of English place names in the town.
Jackie Molloy Davies, a councillor on Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council, made the comments despite backing plans for a new development in the town, which is is part-funded by the Welsh Government, to have a Welsh-only name.
Ms Molloy Davies, the independent councillor for the town’s South Ward, also said she is worried that Welsh only place names could present problems for refugees coming to live in Newtown.
The town council has welcomed suggestions from Powys County Council to name the former Travis Perkins yard Millers Place as Plas Melinydd.
“I’ve got no problems at all because I went to a Welsh school myself but what I am concerned is we are having a lot of refugees coming here and they’re just learning English and I feel for them that the pronunciation of Welsh can be difficult.
“I do like the idea it is actually Plas which is good,” councillor Molloy Davies told the Powys County Times.
“I am slightly concerned we are eradicating English out of the name places and these people are coming here to learn English before learning Welsh and if they are housed in any of these properties it will be difficult for them.
“I’m worried about that aspect to be honest with you,” she added
Councillors on the Economy and Environment committee supported a proposal to name the site in New Road as Plas Melinydd at a meeting held last Tuesday (January 3).
