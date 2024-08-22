Councillor ‘gets paid more than £9k for chairing a single meeting’

Martin Shipton

A council opposition group has called for a review of payments to councillors after it emerged that one had been paid more than £9,300 for chairing a single meeting in the course of a year.

Labour councillor Heidi Bennett chairs the appeals panel at Bridgend County Borough Council (BCBC) – a role that entitles her to a “senior salary” of £27,999, some £9,333 more than the basic backbench salary of £18,666.

The Bridgend County Independents group argues that during the council year running from mid-May 2023 to mid-May 2024, the appeals panel met just once – on January 9 2024. So far in the current council year, the panel has also met just once – on July 11.

‘Financial challenges’

A spokesperson for the Bridgend County Independents said: “Local government is experiencing unprecedented financial challenges. It’s therefore essential that we ensure that every penny we spend is focused on providing the best services we can for residents.

“Being more efficient requires us to challenge all spending decisions and question whether we are getting the best value for the public’s money. This includes reviewing how the council is administered. In light of the fact that the committee meets so infrequently it is right to consider whether its chair should be remunerated.”

Cllr Bennett, who represents the Pen-y-fai ward, responded: “Unlike other committee meetings, I believe advance meetings are only published online once all relevant parties to the hearing have confirmed their attendance. The next meeting is currently tentatively booked for early October.

“Additionally, unlike other committees, appeals committee hearings can be lengthy and as such are scheduled for a full day at a time. In fact hearings can run for several days depending on the nature and complexity of the issue/s being heard. The appeals process is also guided by employment law and therefore the chairing role, and indeed the committee, holds a high level of responsibility.

“The [Bridgend County Independents’] statement is interesting to see as, if I understand correctly, the BCI group leader takes the same enhanced remuneration, but does not undertake any responsible chairing role for BCBC whatsoever.”

Extra responsibilities

A Bridgend County Borough Council spokesperson said: “The Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) is responsible for determining the level of payments to elected members of councils, including those who take on extra responsibilities such as being the chair of a committee for instance.

“Members approved the final determination at full council and also had the opportunity to feed back on the draft proposals to the IRPW as part of a consultation at an earlier stage of the process.”

The IRPW determination states: “The basic salary is aligned with three fifths of the all-Wales figure for average earnings as set out in ASHE, the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings published by the Office for National Statistics. The latest relevant publication was for 2023. This is £18,666.”

The panel has determined the maximum number of salaries payable to this category of councillors in each principal council. In the case of Bridgend, up to 18 of the 51 councillors can receive senior salaries.

There is no obligation on local authorities to pay committee chairs, as the panel made clear in its determination. Most, however, do.

The council decided at a meeting in March 2024 that the chair of the appeals panel would be entitled to a senior salary.

