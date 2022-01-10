Councillor quits Labour group ‘due to boundary ward changes’

Saul Cooke-Black, local democracy reporter

A Monmouthshire councillor has resigned from the council’s Labour group to be an independent member.

Cllr Kevin Williams is now representing the Llanwenarth Ultra ward as an independent member on Monmouthshire County Council.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, Monmouthshire council’s Labour group leader, said the decision was due to boundary ward changes.

He said: “I would like to wish Cllr Williams all the best for the future.

“He has been a great colleague over the years.”

The political representation on Monmouthshire council is now 25 Conservative members, eight Labour, five Independent group, three Liberal

Democrat and two independent councillors.

Cllr Williams is listed as an independent councillor and is not part of the Independent group.

Cllr Williams was contacted for comment.