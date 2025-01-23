Councillor suspended after being charged with offences relating to pro-Palestine protest

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A councillor has been suspended from his political group after being charged with offences relating to a pro-Palestine protest.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats confirmed that Cardiff Council ward member for Penylan, Councillor Imran Latif, had been suspended from their political group, with the conclusion of proceedings against him still pending.

Councillor Latif was charged with two offences following a protest that took place in Cardiff on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Pro-Palestine protest

In June 2024, South Wales Police arrested 16 people after a spontaneous protest occurred in the front desk area of Cardiff Bay Police Station at 9.30pm on June 3, 2024.

This happened just hours after another protest involving 50 to 60 protesters took place in Cardiff city centre.

At the time, it was reported that people were protesting against the war in Gaza.

These include locking himself to a person/object/ground to cause significant disturbance and using threatening or abusive words/behaviour which is likely to cause disturbance, alarm or distress.

Councillor Latif has denied the charges made against him.

A statement from his legal representatives, M&M Solicitors reads: “At this stage, in relation to the allegations before the court, [the allegations] are vehemently denied.”

“Our client does not wish to make any statement in relation to the actions of the Cardiff Liberal Democrat Group, in suspending him in line with what is said to be “party policy” and will address this at the conclusion of proceedings as to whether the same was appropriate or not.”

They added: “Our client remains a serving Councillor working hard for his constituents in the Penylan ward in the interim.”

Suspended

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have confirmed that Councillor Latif has since been suspended.

A Welsh Liberal Democrats spokesperson said: “Once the Welsh Liberal Democrats became aware of the charges, Imran was automatically suspended from the Cardiff Council Liberal Democrat group until proceedings against him have concluded.”

However, as the hearing is yet to take place, Councillor Latif can continue to attend council meetings and deal with council casework.

Councillor Latif is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrate’s Court for trial on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

