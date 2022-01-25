Councillor to donate salary to ‘good causes’ after admitting to soliciting a sex worker

Rhiannon James, local democracy reporter

Newport Independent councillor Chris Evans is to donate his council wage to “local good causes”, after he admitted soliciting a sex worker.

Councillor Chris Evans, who represents Rogerstone, said he would be donating his monthly allowance “quietly, discreetly and with no publicity”.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court last month, Cllr Evans was given a 12-month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £22 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to the offence, which happened in May last year.

The councillor was caught by a police officer who was chasing a wanted man through an Asda car park in the Pill area of Newport.

The Rogerstone councillor lost his job as a senior advertising manager at Newsquest, which publishes the South Wales Argus and The National, after being caught with the sex worker.

However, Cllr Evans continues to represent his ward as an Independent councillor, and Newport City Council has said it had “no powers” to disqualify the councillor.

The councillor’s solicitor, Andrew Collingbourne, said: “Chris is taking time to focus on his personal wellbeing and the community he loves. In lay of this, Chris will be donating his council monthly allowance to local good causes.

“Our client would like to say thank you for the hundreds of messages of support and real kindness which meant so much to him during this time.”

In the statement, Cllr Chris Evans also wished his previous party members well, following his resignation from the Newport Independents Party last week.