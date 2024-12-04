Councillor urges local authority to ban smartphones from schools

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Smartphones should be banned from schools in a Welsh local authority, a councillor has said.

The call comes from Liberal Democrat Cllr Gareth Ratcliffe and follows talks he has had with parents and pupils.

They are concerned about the potential impact on children’s safety, mental health, and overall well-being that smartphones are having.

Cllr Ratcliffe has now written to Powys education chiefs asking for a review to take place.

Review

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “I urge you to consider initiating a review with the aim of making all schools within our area smartphone free environments.”

“A recent UK Government blog highlighted troubling statistics and consequences associated with smartphone use among children.

“By the age of 12, 97 per cent of children own a mobile phone.

“While smartphones can have educational benefits, their use in schools often leads to significant distractions, disruption, and an increase in the risk of online bullying.”

He believes they should be handed in at the start of the school day and returned when lessons finish.

Discussions

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “We must take decisive action to address these challenges.”

He proposes that the council should: “Ban the use of smartphones in primary schools and initiate discussions with secondary schools about the feasibility and benefits of banning smartphones or implementing stricter usage policies within their premises.”

Cllr Ratcliffe said: “Creating smartphone free schools would align with national efforts to protect children from the harmful effects of excessive screen time, online bullying, and mental health stressors.”

In response to the proposal education portfolio holder Liberal Democrat, Cllr Pete Roberts said: “I would like to reassure you that this is being discussed at a director and head of service level across Wales. ”

He added that work was being done with the Welsh Local Government Associations (WLGA) to ask the Welsh Government to give local authorities clear guidance on the use of smartphones and mobile devices in schools.

Behavior

A briefing paper is also being prepared for the Senedd’s Petitions committee in the new year on the topic.

Cllr Roberts said: “Currently, we do not have a Powys wide policy as it is a matter for each school leadership and governing body to decide what is best for them.

“Across a few Powys schools, such as Llanidloes High School and Ysgol Llanfyllin, the governing bodies and leadership teams have implemented restricted mobile phone use during the school day, and early indications suggest improvements in behaviour. ”

But there is “growing pressure” from external agencies that support vulnerable children especially those in care or youngsters with caring responsibilities: “that these young people become anxious if they cannot contact parents whilst in school.”

Cllr Roberts said: “There is a risk that a ban may affect their school attendance if unable to contact home. ”

“As a result, before a Powys or national policy is introduced, we will need to carefully reflect the voice of all stakeholders and work with the schools that have already introduced individual policies to fully evaluate their impact on behaviour, wellbeing, learning and attendance.”

