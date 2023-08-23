Councillors call for rethink over 20 mph speed limit

Plans for a blanket introduction of a 20mph speed limit on urban roads in Wrexham need to be re-thought, according to Plaid Cymru councillors.

The proposal to change all current 30mph speed limits to 20mph, with just nine roads exempted throughout the county borough, was made by the Welsh Government.

The council has launched a public consultation on the legislation , but councillors say that this is unlikely to change anything as the new signage is ready to be unveiled on 17 September when the new default limit becomes law.

Blanket imposition

Cllr Carrie Harper said reducing accidents and injuries was important, which is why Plaid Cymru supported the 20mph limit outside schools and on residential streets.

She added: “There are key arterial routes through Wrexham – Mold Road, Chester Road, Holt Road and Cefn Road for example – as well as roads that link our villages that will become 20mph due to this blanket imposition.

“There are just nine stretches of roads – a total of three miles throughout the county – that will remain at 30mph if this goes through.

“It’s another example of a top-down approach by this Welsh Government that doesn’t take into account local knowledge or opinions.

“Local councils have generally gone with the blanket reduction and Wrexham Council is no exception. I think that is mainly because, when resources are spread so thinly, it’s easier to do.

“If the intention is to ensure people walk, cycle and use public transport to get around, then that would need a far greater emphasis on improving bus services as well as safer cycle routes. This is all about the stick and not about the carrot.

“The blanket introduction will cause problems and I have no doubt will need to be reviewed and undone. We’re calling on the Welsh Government to take their time to get this right first time rather than have to unravel the scheme.

“In the meantime, please have your say by taking part in Wrexham Council’s online survey.”

