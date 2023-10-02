Councillors call for U-turn on 20mph speed limits
Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter
Councillors have called for roads that were recently changed to 20 mph speed limits to revert back to 30 mph.
The motion calling for the U-turn, tabled by the Conservatives group at Cardiff Council, also calls for an urgent review into the impacts of the default 20 mph speed limit and for the findings to be published in three months.
A new law introduced by the Welsh Government means that nearly all built up areas in Wales became 20 mph zones from September 17.
Local authorities were asked to submit certain roads which they felt should be exempt from the default 20 mph speed limit.
No date has yet been given for a debate on the recent motion, proposed by Councillor Joel Williams and seconded by Councillor Calum Davies.
In full, it calls on Cardiff Council to:
Exempt all roads within Cardiff that had 30 mph speed limits before the introduction of The Restricted Roads (20 mph speed limit) (Wales) Order 2022 from remaining at 20 mph and therefore revert these roads back to 30 mph speed limits
Undertake an urgent review into the adverse impacts of the default 20 mph speed limit and publish findings within three months of the date of this motion being debated
Once roads in Cardiff revert back to 30 mph speed limits; work with local communities to ensure any requests to reduce roads to 20 mph speed limits are undertaken on a case-by-case basis
Mixed reaction
The introduction of the 20 mph speed limit law has resulted in a mixed reaction from members of the public and ignited fierce political debate.
Those opposed to it argue that it will have a negative impact on the Welsh economy, increase congestion and increase response times for emergency call outs.
A petition set up calling for the default 20 mph speed limit law to be rescinded has so far gained more than 455,000 signatures.
Welsh Government deputy minister for climate change, Lee Waters, survived a vote of no confidence last week which was put forward by the Conservatives following the introduction of the 20 mph law.
However, there has also been wide support for the new law, which is intended to improve road safety.
The leader of Cardiff Council, Councillor Huw Thomas, vocalised his backing of the new law in the most recent full council meeting on September 21. He said: “I am very proud how most of the city is already 20 mph.
“We had repeated calls across numerous parties to roll this out in their areas. It will save lives.”
A number of polls were carried out in relation to the introduction of the 20 mph law.
One poll, carried out by YouGov on behalf of Welsh language magazine Barn Cymru, saw 61% of the 1,051 respondents answer that they were opposed to the speed limit reduction.
The same poll saw 31% of respondents answer that they were in support of the speed limit reduction.
Another poll, conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, saw 46% of respondents supporting the speed limit change and 34% opposing it.
A poll for ITV showed that 66% of respondents were opposed to the speed limit change and that 31% support it.
Dim diolch, mae 20 mph yn da iawn.
Why didn’t they request this before the law came in like on Ynys Môn?
Three months is far too soon. This needs to be given at least 12 if not 24 months
So lets get this straight – “Unsafe roads” is the new Tory Policy, the new vote winner for a party on its way out!
Cons lining their troops up for effect. They will game this all the way to the next election.
This is not news. The Conservative Party in Wales is digging ever deeper looking for votes
So:
1 Put them all back to 20
2 Conduct an urgent review into the impacts of 20
I don’t know about politics, but this is a moron’s idea of science.
However, Cardiff Council, just like every council in Wales has the right to choose between 20 and 30 for every section of built-up area in their control.
A silly impractical motion, just to get publicity. People were against Cardiff Council exemption Cowbridge Rd East through Canton when they introduced the 20mph zone several years ago. Now the road is included, it works it is simpler.and safer for cyclists. Cowbridge Rd West through Ely Bridge community should not have been exempted this time as it by far exceeds the criteria for keeping 20mph. Excluding it as being the “A48” does not meet the Tory policy of “20mph where needed”. Local residents and some Labour Cllrs wanted 20mph; but the local Cllr Cabinet member Peter Bradbury didn’t. Cardiff Tories… Read more »
Look who’s voting? The Conservative dummies on Cardiff Council!! – Cardiff! where the maximum speed cross-city is 13 mph, because of traffic lights, but can drop to 8 mph in busy periods, and where, very little has changed, most of it for the better. For the FIRST time, people are keeping to 20mph on Gabalfa Roundabout and you no longer have to take tour life in your hands to get out of Whitchurch Road. The only downside has been yesterday on Western Avenue; 30 mph all through- but some bonehead in front of me as we crossed the Taff suddenly… Read more »
Glad I live in Gwynedd…
Tories causing trouble. These are the types who say we have to accept brexit. At least Labour put 20 mph in their manifesto that we voted them in on.
Do cyclists have to follow the 20mph ruling. I find, as a pedestrian, too many cyclists whizz along at high speed with no regard to the well being of pedestrians.
What I’ve read indicates that cyclists are not covered by the 20mph, or any speed limit on public roads. They can be charged with “cycling furiously” if they cause injury I believe.
An opportunity for a Senedd petition perhaps. I don’t know if our government has the power under the conditions of the devolution imposed by Westminster, to make cyclists comply though.
If there was such a petition I imagine many of the 450,000 would be in somewhat of a quandary. Which would win out dislike of 20mph limits or dislike of cyclists!