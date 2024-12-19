Councillors condemns ‘fire and rehire’ tactics at food manufacturer

Wrexham councillors have backed a Plaid Cymru motion in support of striking workers at food manufacturer Oscar Mayer, and called for the dispute to be resolved.

The Unite trade union claims the company wants to fire and rehire workers in order to remove some paid breaks, reduce other breaks and eradicate any enhanced payments and days off in lieu for working bank holidays.

The company said claims by the union were inaccurate, adding it has complied with relevant regulations.

Workers commenced strike action over the changes in September.

The motion on Wednesday (18 December) was moved by Councillor Marc Jones and seconded by Councillor Carrie Harper and carried by a large majority.

‘Decent wages’

Councillor Jones said: “Oscar Mayer is one of our largest local employers and the dispute goes to the heart of what we sort of Wrexham we want. Do we want it to be a place with decent wages, good working conditions and a motivated workforce?

“Do we want it to be a forward-looking area for employment? Or do we want to see it characterised by a 19th century approach to worker-boss relations where anyone who disagrees with the employers can be fired and then rehired on worse pay and conditions?

“The hundreds of workers on strike have made sure everyone knows about their campaign and I want us, as a council, to recognise their wish to maintain their wages and current working conditions. Oscar Mayer is an important employer in the area but that doesn’t mean it can ride roughshod over its workforce and reduce their incomes – especially as we’re still in a cost-of-living crisis.

“There’s another reason to raise this in the chamber – while this dispute was taking place, the council held a jobs’ fair and Oscar Mayer was invited. Rightly or wrongly, it was seen as the council siding with management during a trade union dispute.”

Disappointed

In response to the strike action, a spokesperson for Oscar Mayer previously said: “We remain disappointed by Unite’s decision to undertake industrial action and by their public claims to date, which have been factually inaccurate.

“We have engaged fully and constructively with our colleagues and their representatives throughout this process and the majority of our employees have signed the new terms.

“At all times we have complied fully with all relevant regulations, continue to do so, and will defend our approach in the strongest terms should Unite pursue this spurious legal action.

“The changes we have made have not been made lightly but are absolutely necessary to ensure a long-term sustainable business and protect the jobs we provide in the local community.

“These measures also put us in line with the majority of other businesses in our sector and similar companies in the local area.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

