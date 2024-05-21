Councillors donate part of their wages to local organisations
Elgan Hearn – Local Democracy Reporter
Organisations in a local authority are set for a share of just under £6,000 which has been donated from the salaries of county borough councillors.
This is just under half of the money that is in the presiding members fund as it stood at the end of December.
At Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council annual meeting on Thursday, May 23 councillors will receive a report recommending that 13 organisations received donations from the fund.
Fund
The largest donation of £2,381 is set to go to the Blaenau Gwent food bank.
The council agreed to set up the fund in May 2022 and that it would receive wages that Blaenau Gwent Councillors wish to give up.
At the time councillors were unhappy that they were being forced to receive a wage increase while the cost-of-living crisis was causing pain to many Blaenau Gwent residents.
The Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW) set councillor’s wages.
Wages
Councils have no choice but to pay the salary and councillors can write to the head of finance at their local authority to say if they want to “forego” part of their wages.
The report said: “The total contributions to the fund is £12,588.15, with initial awards totalling £6,594.23 agreed by council in January.
“The balance remaining is £5,993.92; this report considers a further tranche of awards.”
The organisations that are set to receive the funding are:
£600 – Mile Field Allotment Association, Georgetown.
£472.94 – Blaenau Gwent Heritage Forum / Book Publication.
£500 – Bedwellty Pits Public Seating.
£300 – Kids R Us / Vulnerable Adults project.
£200 – Cymru Creations.
£200 – Gymfinity.
£200 – Georgetown Community Centre / Food Bank.
£325 – Beaufort Hill Primary School / Welsh in the Play Yard.
£325 – Glyncoed Primary School / Outdoor Learning
£204.84 – Georgetown Primary School.
£204.84 – Kids R Us.
£80 – Community Interest Company Nantyglo for the establishment of a garden and growing space around Attlee Road.
£2,381.30 Blaenau Gwent Food Bank.
The Blaenau Gwent councillors are to be commended for taking a step in the right direction. But this is a drop in the ocean compared to the very large amounts paid out in rises to local councillors in Wales on a regular basis. Ultimately paid for, of course, by us. Which raises a larger question: what is ‘the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales (IRPW)’ which sets councillors’ wages? Who are they, what is their background, and what is the criteria they use for the rises, regardless of whether or not councillors deserve them, or whether we can afford them? Are… Read more »