Councillors pledge support for graduated licence after horrific death of four young men

Councillors have pledged their support for calls to update rules on young drivers after four teenagers were killed in a crash in Eryri National Park.

Hugo Morris, 18, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Jevon Hirst, 16, from Shrewsbury, died when the car they were travelling in left a rural road in the Eryri National Park last November.

The car had crashed off the A4085 near Garreg and flipped onto its roof in a flooded ditch near Garreg.

Their bodies were discovered on November 21, 2023.

In October, coroner Kate Robertson issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Department for Transport, raising concerns about new drivers carrying passengers.

And now, Gwynedd councillors have overwhelming agreed to support a bid by Glaslyn ward councillor June Jones – who represents the area where the tragedy happened – to call on Westminster to update the rules.

Cllr Jones said she agreed with calls for the introduction of a graduated driving licence where young drivers cannot carry other young passengers without having had at least six months’ driving experience since their test.

She said the tragedy has left “a huge scar on this community”.

At a meeting of the council on Thursday, December 5, she proposed a Notice of Motion on the issue, and said it was a “grave and serious matter”.

“A report has come out this week that has said there are more accidents in rural areas in Wales than any other area of Britain,” she said.

“So this is certainly a serious matter. I hope you can support this in the chamber.”

The Notice of Motion called on Cyngor Gwynedd to correspond with the Department for Transport, asking them to look at updating the rules.

She said it was “an important issue that needs immediate action”.

Canol Bangor ward councillor Huw Wyn Jones said: “It is not a new idea, it has been enforced for about 30 years with motorcycles, the only thing that is new is moving it to cars and I am very supportive of this.

“I used to work in Glynllifon and we lost a couple of students annually to road accidents so this problem is a real one.

“In Glynllifon one of the lecturers came in and arranged a day to look at road accidents with the ambulance, the fire service, and everyone to demonstrate to young people what can happen.

“The idea of this graduated licence is excellent, it has made a world of difference with motorcycles and I fully support this.”

In the council vote, there were 52 votes in favour and one against, and the motion was carried.

Following the meeting, Cllr Jones said: “Four young men lost their lives, causing devastation to their families and friends.

“We must do more to ensure young people’s lives are given the best possibility to flourish.

“Devastatingly, this was not the case in Garreg last November 2023.

“The community’s thoughts continue to be with those families, and that is the reason I put forward this notice of motion at Cyngor Gwynedd.”

