Councillors praise positive results of education inspections across the borough

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Councillors in South Wales have praised the results of inspections carried out on schools in the borough as they receive positive results.

Schools across Bridgend have had Estyn inspections recently, with council cabinet members now being given a report showing the results of inspection visits during the summer term to Ffaldau Primary School and St Robert’s Roman Catholic Primary School.

It also gave an update about the progress Nantymoel Primary School had made since a core inspection in January 2023, with Estyn deciding to work with the local authority to review the school’s progress.

Estyn

Estyn is the education and training inspectorate for Wales, they carry out inspections across Wales, but they also advise and guide the Welsh Government on quality and standards of education and training.

Under the Education Act 2005 the Chief Inspector has a duty to keep the Welsh Parliament informed about the quality of the education in schools. Reports made by Estyn during inspections are one way that this can be done.

Estyn is funded by the Welsh Government, though despite their work being based around legislation and regulation set by the government, they work independently.

Schools

At Ffaldau, the school was praised for its “notable” provision and support for pupils with additional learning needs as well as having clear guidelines to promote positive behaviour, with teachers using “highly effective questioning to assess pupils’ understanding in the moment and to support or extend pupils’ learning”.

At St Robert’s, the school was said to provide valuable support for pupils’ emotional health and social needs, as well as having staff who understood the needs of the pupils and the local community.

Meanwhile, Nantymoel Primary School was removed from the list of schools requiring Estyn review after making “sufficient progress” and addressing recommendations. The report added there will be no further monitoring activity at the school in relation to this inspection.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

