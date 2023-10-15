Councillors propose 20mph speed limit exemptions after public consultations

Plaid Cymru councillors in Wrexham have submitted a number of key roads for exemption from the 20mph speed limit.

The move came following a consultation with local residents in their wards and more widely throughout the borough.

The original proposals to change all current 30mph speed limits to 20mph prior to the introduction of the new default speed limit, saw just nine roads exempted throughout the county borough.

Arterial routes

Cllr Carrie Harper said: “We’re in favour of reducing speeds to 20mph on residential streets and outside schools, medical centres and care homes so Plaid Cymru in Wrecsam has no problem with the intention of the policy. However, we made it clear before the scheme was introduced that we believed key arterial routes in and around Wrexham should be among the exemptions.

“Wrexham Council has only obtained 10 exemptions to the 20mph in comparison with Swansea that has more than 150. After consulting with our nine councillors and with the wider public, we’ve received many calls for key arterial routes to be exempted and we support the council looking at those seven roads on the grounds that they would not compromise pedestrian safety.

“There are others proposed by the general public that we have put forward to officers as well, as it’s important that there is maximum engagement with residents from the council’s perspective.

“We’ll wait to hear back from the council on whether all or any of the proposals we’ve put forward are exempted.”

The roads the Plaid Cymru group has put forward for exemption from the 20mph limit and to be returned to 30mph are:

Mold Rd (B&Q roundabout to The Turf)

A541 Mold Rd, Gwersyllt

Chester Rd (from A483 to inner ring road)

Holt Rd (from Greyhound to Tesco roundabout)

Ruthin Rd (from A483 to Morrisons junction)

Kingsmill Rd (from Kingsmill pub to Green Dragon lights)

Cefn Rd (from 100m beyond Ysgol Morgan Llwyd to junction with Abenbury Rd)

There are also additional roads that have been proposed for exemption by local residents.

Earlier this month, the leader of Wrexham council described the introduction of the new speed limit as “madness” and said that money spent on it could have been used to safeguard local services.

Cllr Mark Pritchard (Ind) said: “I think it’s madness what they’re doing at this moment in time, spending millions of pounds on 20mph.

“It’s not the right time to do it, they should stop immediately and start funding local authorities appropriately because it’s all about choice.”

