Councillors say MPs should be doing more on bridge issue

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Two north Wales councillors have criticised their respective MPs, claiming they are not responding quickly enough and engaging to work towards restoring a vital bridge.

Llanerch Bridge collapsed into the River Clwyd in Denbighshire in January 2021 when Storm Christoph hit, causing serious regional flooding.

The bridge links Trefnant with Tremeirchion and their respective constituencies of Clwyd North and Clwyd East.

Four years later and the bridge is yet to be replaced with Denbighshire council and Welsh Government responsible for highways in the county.

Meetings

Now Tremeirchion independent councillor Chris Evans and Conservative Trefnant councillor James Elson say they have tried to arrange meetings with Labour MPs Becky Gittins, Clwyd East, and Gill German, Clwyd North.

Cllr Evans says he has emailed both MPs twice in ten days but only got a response from Ms Gittins’ personal assistant after the Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted both MPs with Cllr Evans’ grievance.

Both councillors have also accused Ms German of refusing to talk to councillors and constituents on the Tremeirchion side of the river, even though the bridge affects residents living in both Clwyd North and Clwyd East.

Complex

Last week the Welsh Government said it had provided £750,000 from its Resilient Road Fund to take forward design work on a replacement for Llanerch Bridge.

Denbighshire also said the matter was complex and that full funding was yet to be secured.

Residents meanwhile continue to face a seven-mile diversion when travelling between villages, causing inconvenience, loss of time, and increased fuel bills, not to mention extra delivery charges and prescription costs.

Cllr Evans said: “Is it fair that I should be going to the media as a whipping stick? No, it isn’t, is it?

“No, it should be an open and honest discussion. This is one of the things I don’t like. Gill German is very aware that bridge is still not built because she came from Denbighshire County Council as vice leader.”

Referring to MP Becky Gittins, he added: “Going to summer fetes and local sports days, that’s important, but what about infrastructure? It is not just about being there to shake hands and kiss babies.

“What is the plan going forward? What have they done? Why do I have to c.c. the Daily Post in an email to get an answer? That’s not right.”

Cllr James Elson agreed. “It takes a few weeks for the MPs to get their feet under the table, but this is six months on now, isn’t it?” he said.

“We are really a bit disappointed by their lack of response. Gill German, who is on my side of the river, won’t talk to (Cllr) Chris because he is on that side of the river. He is a resident of the other side, but it is a bridge between two constituencies, not just wards.

“It is totally a joint situation, isn’t it? They (Ms Gittins and Ms German) are both responsible going forward.”

Update

Resident and community councillor Dewi Davies also said he contacted MP Gill German, asking for an update on the bridge.

But he says he was instead contacted by a representative from her team, informing him he must deal with MP Becky Gittins instead as he was her constituent, despite the fallen bridge affecting both Clwyd East and Clwyd North.

“Her representative, not her – I don’t know if that person was based locally or in London – said her protocol doesn’t allow her to communicate with someone outside her constituency,” he said.

“I was disappointed because it was such an important issue, and it is a shared issue between her constituency and my constituency, so I was disappointed to be brushed off.”

MP Becky Gittins said: “Following on from an email received from Cllr Chris Evans just over a week ago, we are currently in the process of setting up a meeting to discuss Llanerch Bridge.

“As this proposed meeting involves two MPs, we are in the process of finding a suitable date; Cllr Evans has been made aware that this is the case. The Llanerch Bridge issue is something I care about and am keen to make progress on, working with local stakeholders.”

MP Gill German also said: “I have been approached about this matter by a constituent of a neighbouring MP, Becky Gittins. While I cannot act for anybody who is not a constituent, and this is a devolved matter, I am very happy to join a meeting with Becky Gittins and the constituent to explore solutions.”

