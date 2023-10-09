Councillors to consider calls for cut to 182-day rule for self-catering holiday lets to pay business rates

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Councillors in a tourist hot-spot will consider an appeal to cut the 182-day rule for self-catering holiday lets.

Owners of holiday lets who don’t reach the 182-day threshold now have to pay council tax instead of business rates – and because they are classed as second homes there is often a council tax premium levied by the local authority.

A Notice of Motion will be heard at Pembrokeshire County Council’s (PCC) meeting on Thursday (12 October).

Second homes, and self-catering businesses not meeting the criteria, are currently paying a 100% council tax premium in the county, with the possibility of an increase to 300% due to be put to a public consultation later in the year.

The notice of motion submitted by councillor Huw Murphy calls for the current 182-day occupancy limit for self-catering holiday accommodation to be reduced to 140 days, claiming it would be, “fairer and more supportive of the tourism industry within the county”.

“Tourism is a key component of the Pembrokeshire economy since time immemorial, but more so on the coast and rural areas, and employ a significant number of people both full and part time and is key in supporting many small self-employed businesses,” Mr Murphy added.

“In the current economic crisis PCC need to use every tool at its disposal in supporting these businesses to survive and thrive and the reduction of the number of letting days to 140 required by self-catering accommodation providers to qualify for non-domestic rates would be welcomed by many involved in tourism in the county.”

