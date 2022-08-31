Councillors to consider plans for new Welsh Medium primary school in Tredegar

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Plans for a new 210 pupil Welsh Medium primary school in Tredegar are set to be decided by Blaenau Gwent councillors next week.

At Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee meeting on Thursday, September 8, plans for the primary school with childcare and nursery facility on land at Chartist Way, Tredegar, will be discussed.

The school, which is estimated to cost £6.2 million, will include a new drop-off area facility, staff parking, bus turning including a multi-use games areas, and relocation of the existing playground.

The brownfield site has been used to grazing animals and has a small playground on it.

Planning officer Joanne White explained the proposal in her report.

Ms White said: “In considering a suitable location for a Welsh Medium primary school, a site assessment process was undertaken which explored a number of sites in Tredegar.

“The application site was considered most suitable on the basis of its location to serve both Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.”

Ms White explained that a single letter of objection had been received on the application, which raised the issues of congestion and pollution with more vehicles in the area and that open space would be lost.

She added that a former councillor representing the ward had asked for the application to be put in front of the committee for decision.

Major development

Ms White explained that as the application is deemed a “major” development in the county, the decision had to be taken by the planning committee in any case.

Ms White said: “The proposed Welsh Medium primary school with childcare facility will provide a contemporary low carbon building as part of the 21 Century Schools Programme to serve the communities of Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

“The proposal would not have an unacceptable impact upon the character and appearance of the surrounding area nor have an adverse impact upon the neighbouring amenity or highway network.”

“On balance it is considered that the development proposal is acceptable and

planning permission be granted.”

Conditions

A number of conditions are included with the permission, and one includes that a sustainable drainage application (SuDS) will need to be approved before building work can start.

If councillors agree with Ms White’s recommendation it is hoped that the school building will open in April 2024.

The school has been described as “seeding”: which means it would start with a first intake of early years and reception pupils, expanding on an annual basis through the school years.

It will take six years to fill up with pupils from three to 11 years old.

Building the new school in Tredegar will double the number of Welsh medium schools in Blaenau Gwent, as Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg in Nantyglo is currently the only one.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

