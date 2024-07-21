Councillors welcome plans for council tax hikes on empty properties and second homes

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A move to implement Council Tax premiums of up to 300 per cent on long term empty properties and second homes has been welcomed by councillors.

A report proposing that the council increase the premiums was before all councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, July 18.

In April last year, the Welsh Government agreed that local authorities can charge up to 300 per cent more Council Tax on top of the normal bill on both long-term empty properties and second homes.

A year ago, Blaenau Gwent Cabinet agreed to hold a consultation on the proposal, and this took place between August 21 and October 1 last year.

The report said that the council “estimated” that there are 372 long term empty properties in the county borough that would “qualify” for the premium and one registered as a second home.

2025

The decision will come into force on the long term empty properties on April 1, 2025, and on the second home from September 1, 2025.

The move could net the council anywhere between £624,000 to £1.875 million depending on the level of premium charged and assuming a 100 per cent collection rate.

This money would be invested into “local housing initiatives.”

Council leader, Labour’s Cllr Steve Thomas said: “Our goal is to address challenges around homelessness and affordable housing.

“The main purpose of this is to bring vacant properties back into use.”

Independent Cllr Gareth Alban Davies said: “Why are we having to wait until April and September next year to implement this policy.”

Cllr Thomas explained the need to follow a legal process before the decision comes into force.

Notice

Deputy council leader, Labour’s Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “It is also to give people enough notice in order to make the necessary arrangements.”

“I welcome this, and I’m pleased as we do have a problem with empty homes.

“From a ward perspective I do receive complaints about properties that have been empty for years and years, in some streets the issues from them have been an absolute blight.”

She explained that long term empty properties had caused environmental health and highways problems, caused vermin infestations that affect whole streets and bring the “feel of an area down.”

They also cause “drug and anti-social behaviour issues” added Cllr Cunnigham.

Cllr Cunningham said: “I’m not under no illusion that this will solve our housing crisis as there are other causes, but if this can bring some properties back to their productive purpose to be a home then that’s a positive outcome.”

Cllr Davies said: “I totally agree with Cllr Cunningham, and we have far too many that are empty, we need to get them back into use.”

The councillors unanimously agreed to implement the premium and the charge will rise depending on how long a property has been empty.

For those empty for up to two years it will be – 100 per cent, up to three years – 200 per cent and over three years – 300 per cent.

An appeals panel will also be set up to hear those appealing against the premium being levied upon their property.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

