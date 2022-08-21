Councils call for special sat navs that don’t take lorries down country lanes

A body that represents councils in Wales has called for special sat navs to be installed in all lorries so that they’re not led down unsuitable country lanes.

The Local Government Association said communities were “still being blighted” by incidents where lorries have blocked streets, got stuck in villages and crashed into bridges.

With a shortage of new HGV drivers meaning that many new drivers were coming into the industry, the special sat navs should be made mandatory rather than advisory, they said.

Some Welsh towns, such as Fishguard in Pembrokeshire, report a spate of incidents throughout the year as lorries become stuck on narrow streets.

A road in Wrexham was closed twice in six weeks earlier this year after lorries got stuck under the Cefn-y-Bedd railway bridge.

After Covid there were now more lorries than ever on the streets, the Local Government Association, which represents councils in Wales and England, said.

Cllr David Renard, Local Government Association Transport spokesperson, said: “The spate of accidents we continue to see involving lorries blocking streets, damaging local areas and crashing into bridges on an all too regular basis are causing major disruption to local communities.

“There are more lorry journeys than ever, risking more incidents. HGV mileage grew by nearly 9 per cent over the last year and is back above pre-pandemic levels.

“Councils already work with freight and haulage companies to ensure that lorries use the most suitable routes and roads. However, there are a minority of drivers who continue to follow satnav systems that take them down routes that are totally inappropriate for the weight and height of their vehicle.

“By making it mandatory for anyone operating an HGV to use a specialist satnav device, the Government can help to reduce the risk of accidents and keep our roads moving.”

