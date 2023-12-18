Council’s warm-hubs open over Christmas amid cost of living concerns

Emily Ash Local Democracy Reporter

Warm hubs will be open between Christmas and New Year in libraries across one north Wales council ward amid concerns about residents being unable to afford rising energy bills.

Wrexham Council developed ‘warm places’ in 2022 amid concerns during the cost of living crisis. These are existing heated spaces where people are welcome to go to get warm.

Warm places

The council previously was granted funding for these spaces; however, it has not received any external funding for 2023/24.

Nevertheless, the council has announced that Warm Places will operate at a number of public libraries, which offer a warm welcome and a hot drink.

Over the Christmas and New Year period, the hubs will be available during library opening hours, which are as follows:

On Friday, December 22, all libraries will be open during normal hours. On Saturday, December 23, all libraries will be closed.

Full list of libraries

Between Christmas and New Year which is Wednesday, December 27, Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 Wrexham Library will be open between 9am and 1pm.

On Tuesday, January 2, all libraries will be fully open.

The full list of libraries offering warm hubs are:

Brynteg Library

Cefn Mawr Library

Chirk Library

Coedpoeth Library

Gwersyllt Library

Llay Library

Overton Library

Rhos Library

Ruabon Library

Wrexham Library

