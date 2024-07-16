Four ministers quit Gething government

Emily Price

Four Ministers of Vaughan Gething’s government have quit their posts and called on the First Minister to resign.

Counsel General Mick Antoniw, Cabinet Secretary for Economy Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Housing Julie James and Cabinet Secretary for Culture Lesley Griffiths posting separate letters on social media on Tuesday morning (July 16) in which they called for Mr Gething to go.

With the Senedd set to break for summer recess next week concerns were raised about how the embattled First Minister would continue to govern with opposition parties unlikely to support his budget.

Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s chief legal advisor, urged Mr Gething to “put the country first and resign” saying the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.

In a letter to the FM, he said: “Wales needs confident and stable government. I do not believe you are capable of delivering that. You have lost a vote of confidence in the Senedd. That is something I regard as being of major constitutional importance.

“It is clear that you no longer command a majority, that you will be unable to enter into the agreements necessary to pass a budget, and for all intents and purposes the Senedd is rudderless.

“We are all here to do the best for our country. I believe it is now necessary for you to choose to put the country first and resign as First Minister to allow an election for a new First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour.”

Responding to the news, Labour backbencher Alun Davies said: “This is very sad to read. Mick has worked hard over a number of years to drive forward a reforming agenda. All ministers leaving government today will find some significant support from Labour backbenchers.”

‘Division’

Lesley Griffiths also said she would resign “with a very heavy heart”.

She wrote in a resignation letter to Vaughan Gething: “Yesterday we discussed my concerns about the circumstances surrounding certain campaign donations you received; the outcome of the vote of no confidence; and the sacking of a ministerial colleague for leaking when no formal leak inquiry had taken place.

“In addition, I find it deeply distressing, from both personal and professional perspectives, to see the negative impact all of this has had on relationships between longstanding colleagues and, in many cases, close friends.

“Relationships have fractured and will require goodwill and strong leadership to repair. These unfortunate and deeply saddening events have together impacted significantly on our ability to continue to deliver for the people of Wales.”

She added: “I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership, leaving me with only one realistic option at this point.”

‘Pain’

Julie James told First Minister Vaughan Gething the fate of Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued.

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: “This cannot be what you wanted and must have caused you and your family a lot of pain and I think has visibly caused huge divisions in the group and damaged both the country and the party.

“I think it also now threatens the continued existence of the devolution journey itself.

“We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

‘Damage’

An ITV interview yesterday appeared to show cracks in support for Mr Gething after Cabinet Secretary for Economy Jeremy Miles refused to publicly back him.

In a letter quitting as Welsh economy secretary, Jeremy Miles told First Minister Vaughan Gething: “We cannot continue like this.”

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, called on the First Minister to resign and said “the events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful”.

He told Mr Gething: “It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.

“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”

The First Minister has come under sustained attack in recent months for his decision to sack junior minister Hannah Blythyn and over a series of rows concerning a huge donation he took from a convicted polluter while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

The Minister for Social Partnership was kicked out of the First Minister’s cabinet after he accused her of being the source of leaked messages to Nation.Cymru.

The iMessages showed the then Health Minister had told a ministerial group chat that he was deleting Covid era exchanges.

Mr Gething claims the messages did not relate to pandemic decision-making but “comments that colleagues make to and about each other”.

Ms Blythyn maintained her innocence in the Senedd last week, telling politicians that she has never briefed the media about any of her Labour colleagues.

She had been absent from the Chamber for several weeks after being signed off sick with acute anxiety as a result of the fallout from her dismissal.

Nation.Cymru took the unprecedented move of confirming she was not the source of the leaked messages.

‘Culpable’

Following the flurry of resignations this morning, opposition party leaders made fresh calls for Mr Gething to step down.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Vaughan Gething’s time as First Minister is rightly coming to an end.

“But Labour cannot fool the people of Wales. These ministers, like Jeremy Miles, sat in his Cabinet, they stood by his side, and they are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales. Wales will remember.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorweth said: “Vaughan Gething has led a government of chaos and put his own self-interest before the interests of the people of Wales.

“For months, the First Minister’s poor judgement, aversion to scrutiny and ‘do nothing’ approach to governing has undermined the office of First Minister and brought Welsh politics into disrepute.

“Seldom have heads of government in a democracy disregarded the will of its legislature by carrying on despite losing a vote of confidence.”

More to follow…

