Country house owner invests £200,000 to create gallery of Welsh art

The owner of one of Wales’ top country house hotels has invested more than £200,000 with the aim of creating a gallery of important Welsh art.

Anthony Cooper-Barney, from Palé Hall, Llandderfel, near Bala and his hotel and estate director, Calum Milne, recently attended auctioneers Rogers Jones’ Welsh Sale and the British & European Fine Art auctions at Gregynog Hall, near Newtown where he purchased 93 lots.

Important works

Included in his acquisitions and coming home to Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, where Palé Hall is located, are nine works by famous Anglesey-based artist Sir Kyffin Williams (1918-2006), which together cost more than £100,000.

The most expensive of paintings were two oils on canvas titled ‘Anglesey in Winter’ and ‘Road to the Mine, Blaenau Ffestiniog’, which cost £39,000 and £36,000, respectively.

Two trademark Sir Kyffin Williams watercolours of a farmer with a walking stick were secured for £8,000 and £4,200, respectively, while a limited edition bronze bust of Dylan Thomas by Hugh Oloff de Wet cost £1,100.

Mr Cooper-Barney also purchased works by Sir Frank Brangwyn, Josef Herman, Paul Peter Pieck, Valerie Ganz, Ronald Herbert John Lawrence, Vivienne Williams, Iwan Bala, Roger Cecil, Keith Bowen, Alan Williams, James Donovan, Charles Wyatt Warren, Andrew Vicary, Will Roberts, Harry Holland and Claudia Williams.

Aim

“We aim to establish a gallery of leading Welsh artists here at Palé Hall to combine with a new sculpture trail that is being created in the gardens,” said Mr Cooper-Barney, an avid art collector. “My investment at the Welsh Sale of art is a statement of intent to support Welsh artists.

“As well as buying art for the new gallery, we shall be inviting talented Welsh artists to come and exhibit their work here, so that Palé Hall becomes a hub for Welsh art.

“We are committed to establishing Palé Hall as a coveted destination here in the beautiful heart of Wales and have exciting plans in the pipeline to support the local community and Bala.”

A Five Red Star, Relais & Chateaux destination luxury country house hotel, Palé Hall has an acclaimed AA three-rosette and Michelin Green Star fine dining restaurant. It is a member of Pride of Britain Hotels and Celebrated Experiences.

Mr Cooper-Barney and his wife, Donna, fell in love with the 50-acre Palé Hall estate the first time they saw it. Their plans include developing a sculpture trail in the impressive gardens, which are being redesigned by noted New Zealand-born landscape designer Anthony Paul.

As well as showcasing art and crafts, the hotel will promote quality, Welsh artisan food and drink products. Mr Milne is also focused on environmental sustainability with the hotel already generating 65% of the energy its uses through hydro power.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

