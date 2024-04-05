County borough to undergo £4m worth of road maintenance and bridge strengthening

Councillors have given the go ahead for more than £4m of highways engineering and maintenance and bridge strengthening across a Welsh county borough.

The work to be carried out in Neath Port Talbot includes bridge strengthening, drainage, carriageway resurfacing, footway resurfacing, road surface dressing, minor works such as traffic signs, barriers, traffic regulation orders, delivery of the highway

tree management strategy and other highways maintenance.

The Highways Works Programme was drawn up by officers using information including inspection reports from technical officers and other surveys plus local councillors’ surgeries.

Some of the funding for the work comes from money set aside for the council’s commitment to improving the appearance of towns, valleys and villages.

Other money comes from the Welsh Government and other council sources such as planned maintenance revenue funding.

Work

Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Cllr Scott Jones, said: “This work is being done across the whole county borough partly as part of our initiative to clean up and green up our communities but it also shows the enormity of the task in keeping our roads, footpaths, bridges and other infrastructure properly maintained.”

Here are some of the projects in the 2024/25 Highway Works Progamme:

ABERAVON – Afan Way junction with Victoria Rd carriageway resurfacing

(£75,000), Afan Way – Dalton Road – Victoria Rd carriageway surface

dressing £90,000) Hopkin St surface dressing (£30,000), Afan Way –

Southdown Rd – Dalton Rd carriageway surface dressing (£90,000).

AFAN VALLEY – Afan Road and Maesteg Road carriageway resurfacing and Bridge Street to Dunraven Street Lane slope stabilisation & fencing (£391,000) and carriageway resurfacing in Jersey Road in Gwynfi (£43,000).

ALLTWEN – Glais Rd carriageway resurfacing (£40,000).

BAGLAN – Willow Grove carriageway resurfacing (£70,000).

BRITON FERRY WEST – Carriageway surface dressing (£50,000).

BRYN CWMAVON – Depot Rd carriageway resurfacing (£280,000), Dan y Coed carriageway resurfacing (£11,000).

CIMLA PELENNA – Tonmawr Road drainage and culvert upgrade £75,000), Glannant Way carriageway resurfacing (£30,000).

COEDFFRANC Central – Winifred Rd carriageway resurfacing (£35,000).

CRYNANT, ONLLWYN & SEVEN SISTERS – School Lane, Crynant, drainage and culvert improvements (£40,000), Neath Rd, carriageway resurfacing (£80,000).

MARGAM TAIBACH – Water St drainage and highway improvements (£30,000), Harbour Way carriageway work, resurfacing (£240,000), Harbourside Rd resurfacing (£175,000).

NEATH EAST – London Row feasibility study into pavement/road construction/testing (£14,000).

PONTARDAWE– Gwyrhyd Rd, Rhyd-y-fro drainage, watercourse andculvert improvement work (£100,000),Gellifowy Rd drainage channel improvement works (£40,000).

PORT TALBOT – Broad St inc rear lane to Eagle St resurfacing work (£28,000), The Uplands resurfacing work (£9,000).

RESOLVEN TONNA – School Rd resurfacing work (£13,000).

SANDFIELDS W – Afan Way to Southdown Rd roundabout resurfacing work (£100,000)

