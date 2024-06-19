Couple asked to withdraw from popular wedding TV programme

Popular Welsh language television series, Priodas Pum Mil, has asked a couple to withdraw from the competition following an accidental breach of guidelines.

The Priodas Pum Mil series helps engaged couples to arrange weddings with £5,000 to spend with help from friends and family, but the amount was tripled for a Christmas special – Priodas Pymtheg Mil.

Viewers were to choose the winning pair, and the lucky couple were to be given the support of their friends and families to organise the celebration, with the help of the show’s presenters Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris.

Excited

When searching for this special episode’s couples, presenter Emma said: “I’m not sure who will be most excited – the lucky couple or the presenting couple!”

“This is a very special chance for someone. We can look beyond our usual financial restrictions not spending for the sake of spending, there might be a special location you have in mind for the wedding, or you may have family members who live on the other side of the world.”

Trystan Ellis-Morris added: “I never get tired of working on this series. We are offering a special little twist with this programme – for one wedding only – you have £15,000 to spend.

Breach

In a shock to viewers of the show, and a first in the popular series’ history – with 47 successful marriages arranged to date – a couple have been asked to leave the competition.

A spokesperson for S4C said: “Unfortunately, we have had to ask Teresa and Rutger to withdraw from the Priodas Pymtheg Mil programme competition.

“There was an accidental breach of the guidelines relating to the encouragement of others to vote.

“This means that the voting process has been compromised.

“In fairness to the other couple involved, and in order to maintain our viewers’ trust in S4C, we have had to take the difficult decision to end the competition.

“We wish Teresa and Rutger all the best for the future, and we are offering them our support in light of this development.

“We look forward to fulfil the wedding wishes of the successful couple, Aled and Malin, later this year.”

Nation.Cymru contacted S4C, but a spokesperson declined to comment further.

