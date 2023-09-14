Couple jailed for fraud after targeting vulnerable Cardiff man

A couple who targeted a vulnerable man and took over his home and finances have been jailed.

Muhamet Hoxha and Somaia Bahumaid pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday (September 12).

The couple befriended the vulnerable man during lockdown, moved into his house, gained access to his bank accounts and started spending his money.

Hoxha, 34, even made enquiries with an estate agent to sell the house without the victim’s knowledge, while Bahumaid, 35, wrote a ‘will’ for the victim, leaving all his belongings to her.

Their fraudulent activity came to light when neighbours became concerned about a For Sale appearing outside the victim’s house.

Police executed a warrant at the property in Pontprennau, Cardiff, and the pair were arrested in November 2022.

No remorse

They initially denied the offence but in July 2023, pleaded guilty midway through a trial.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Adam Segarty from South Wales Police said: “Neither Bahumaid nor Hoxha have shown any remorse for their actions.

“The victim had clear vulnerabilities which they took advantage of for their own benefit. I am really pleased for the victim who was initially nervous to reach out for our help.

“Members of the local Neighbourhood Policing Team were instrumental in supporting him to attend the police station away from the suspects and disclose what had been happening.

“We hope today’s sentence reassures him that justice has been served. South Wales Police is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and if anyone has concerns, we urge them to contact us in confidence.”

