Couple mark 30 years of fostering

A couple from Carmarthenshire have marked an incredible 30 years of dedication to fostering with their local council.

Mark and Wendy’s fostering journey began in 1994, after moving to a rural part of Carmarthenshire from Gloucestershire in 1984 with their two young children.

Once their children were settled in local schools, Wendy, who had experience as a childminder and worked in a specialist school for children with disabilities, took their first step on their fostering journey – approaching the local authority about becoming foster carers, and they have never looked back.

Until recently, both Brett and Wendy also worked full-time while fostering. Wendy working in a school allowed her to transport their foster children and their grandchildren to local schools and to be home during holidays, giving her time to care for them.

Family

One of Brett and Wendy’s greatest strengths as foster carers is their ability to welcome sibling groups into their home, helping to maintain the bonds between brothers and sisters.

Wendy reflected: “We’ve been lucky enough to be in a situation of being able to take sibling groups, which can be much better for the children in your care.”

Over the years, they have fostered 32 children, many of whom still keep in touch. In a heart-warming addition to their family, the couple adopted two brothers, aged 6 and 7 at the time, who are now in their thirties.

Their family dynamic grew further in 2008 when their daughter, Emma, and her family moved back to live with them. Brett and Wendy converted an old cowshed into a home for Emma, her husband Carwyn, and their two sons, creating a multi-generational household where the foster children became part of a wider family network. Both their grandchildren, now 18 and 15, have been instrumental in welcoming foster children into the home.

Wendy’s two brothers and their families live locally, and they too play a big role in fostering, offering support and providing a sense of belonging for the children.

Brett’s extended family in Gloucestershire also visit frequently, giving the children an even broader experience of family life.

Growth

Brett and Wendy are deeply passionate about making every child they care for feel like part of their family. They go above and beyond to include the children in all family activities – from holidays to day trips to everyday family gatherings. Their extended family’s involvement helps foster children feel supported and part of something bigger.

For the couple, fostering isn’t just about care, it’s about providing children with the opportunities to grow, flourish, and experience life to the fullest. Whether it’s walking, cycling, swimming, or team sports, Brett and Wendy encourage the children in their care to try new activities and build their confidence.

Staying local

Brett and Wendy also highlight the importance of staying local. The dedicated support from the local authority has helped Brett and Wendy navigate the complexities of fostering and work towards the best outcomes for each child.

Wendy shared: “We’ve found staying with our local authority important as we’ve had consistency with staff – some of whom have been there as long as us.

“They are committed to the support of the children in their care and finding them the best outcome to their situations.

“It makes our role easier when we have a team of people who we know are working in the best interests of the children in our care.”

Memories

Among their most memorable experiences is supporting a young person from the age of 11 through several significant life transitions.

Wendy said: “We recently supported a young person from the age of 11 through school, bereavement, college, moving into supported living, getting a job, and he has now moved into his own flat in the town of Carmarthen where he grew up.”

Another fond memory is fostering siblings who have been with them for over three years now.

Brett shared: “They are very settled in school and are very much part of our family and have become a big part of our extended family.”

They acknowledge that fostering isn’t without its challenges, but their approach – rooted in patience, love, and understanding – has helped children grow at their own pace.

New Beginnings

Brett and Wendy have also fostered babies who have been adopted, and while it can be challenging to let go, they find it rewarding to know they’ve given the child a strong start in life. Their resilience and dedication are testaments to the deep connections they’ve built with the children who have passed through their doors.

Their legacy as foster carers is rooted in love, family, and community – a true success story that continues to shape the lives of children in Carmarthenshire.

Cllr. Jane Tremlett, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services and Children & Families for Carmarthenshire County Council, said: “Brett and Wendy’s story is a shining example of the difference foster carers can make.

“Their dedication over the past 30 years has touched the lives of so many children and young people in Carmarthenshire.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love, care, and stability they’ve provided to children in need. Their story is an inspiration, and I encourage others who are considering fostering to get in touch and make a difference in a child’s life.”

For more information or to learn how to become a foster carer, visit Foster Wales Carmarthenshire or Foster Wales for those living in other counties.

