Court rules against language campaigner over English-only parking notice
A court in Aberystwyth has ruled against the language campaigner Toni Schiavone and has allowed parking company One Parking Solution to claim costs in an extended legal dispute over an English-only parking notice.
Following the verdict, Mr Schiavone said he will continue to refuse to pay until he receives a copy of the notice from the parking company in Welsh.
According to the judge, there was no legal basis to force the parking company to provide a Welsh language service. Language campaigners insist that this demonstrates a “serious flaw” in the legislation that protects the rights of Welsh speakers.
Mr Schiavone received the original charge in September 2020 for parking in a private car park in Llangrannog, but refused to pay as he did not receive the charge in Welsh or bilingually, despite sending the company two letters as well as calling them.
Technical issues
The first two cases were thrown out over technical issues, but at a hearing on 26 January this year, One Parking Solution won an appeal to continue to prosecute Mr Schiavone, after the judge ruled that there were no grounds to throw out the first two cases of the court.
Mr Schiavone said: “The Welsh language is an official and equal language in Wales and we as Welsh speakers have rights according to the law, and in principle, that should be respected.
The request for a Parking Charge Notice in Welsh or bilingually is reasonable and practical. It would have cost around £60 to translate.
“This case could have been resolved very easily and very quickly by providing a Welsh or bilingual Parking Charge Notice. Does not doing so show prejudice against the Welsh language? In my opinion, it does.”
Behaved threateningly
Mr Schiavone told the court that the claimant had behaved threateningly, sending him a letter claiming £10,156.70 in legal expenses a day before his hearing in January as well as another letter with additional costs of over £4,000 two days before today’s case.
According to research by Cymdeithas yr Iaith, translating the fine into Welsh would have cost only £60.
The judge Lowri Williams said that Toni had behaved in an “honest, principled” manner during the case, and had shown an “unwavering dedication to the Welsh language and the cause for the language.”
However, she said during her verdict that there was nothing in the 1967 Welsh Language Act, the 1993 Welsh Language Act, or the 2011 Welsh Language Measure to compel the parking company to provide a Welsh language service.
She therefore ordered that Toni pay the £100 charge, as well as £70 for administrative costs, £11.90 interest and £85 for the court fee within 21 days.
After explaining her ruling and order, Toni Schiavone said “I understand, but I refuse to pay.” His statement was met by applause from his supporters in the public gallery.
Following the case, Siân Howys, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Rights Group, said: “Today’s judgment shows that – despite the Welsh Government’s claim – the Welsh language does not have equal status in Wales. The judge has done her work thoroughly and found that there is nothing in the legislation that ensures that Toni’s right to use his own language in his own country is respected.
“It is clear, therefore, that the Welsh Government needs to correct the serious flaw in the legislation in order to ensure that the people of Wales can use the Welsh language in all aspects of their lives.”
Dal dy dir Toni. Gwna’n siwr mae’r cwmni yn gwneud colled, y diawliaid afiach.
Thin end of the wedge. I’d go to prison over this. All they had to do was agree to his request for a bill in Welsh.
And I would, it’s principle. This says everything about how our land and our language is belittled to no end. I would gladly spend the rest of my days banged up over something this trivial, as I said it’s about the principle of having a foreign language imposed on me.
this is why we need control of our laws and judiciary.Dal ati Toni.
No judgement on the Judge here, so to speak, as she must interpret the law as it stands and if the law is an ass, it needs its’ ass whipped. I am shocked to find out that the ‘equal status’ our language had – and it did – appears to have been eroded by stealth. That is why it is so important to fight this to the bitter end and I would like to forward my thanks and appreciation to Tony Schiavone and Cymdeithas yr Iath for digging in there to get back what I thought we already had. (Toni… Read more »
Iaith. Mae’n ddrwg gen I.
Isn’t this supposed to be Cymru? Not England light!!! Our language is here to stay wether the Anglo likes it, and wether the self hating part time taffs dislike it too. This is beyond a joke! Situations like this show exactly the intent with English, they are using it to replace the British language. That’s the aim!!! And no one can argue against that point
With the Welch Tory party supporting a public discourse which ananymous others read as defacto permision to deface and remove 20mph road signs – im sure ARTD and Lady U Turn of Llandudno Prom will be rushing to support her constituent Toni who always steps up to the mark on matters of principle.
The Beasley family in Llangennech won this battle against the former Llanelli Borough Council in the 1950s! I was under the impression that Welsh was legally made an official language in Wales along with the imperial language more than 10 years ago. This is clearly not the case and it is high time the Welsh Government intervened to ensure/insist that for all companies operating in Wales both languages must be shown equal respect.
Agree, but they say one thing and do another. They are puppets, we shouldn’t kid ourselves! If they meant what they said and their pledge for a million speakers, how do things like this help with that aim? They would definitely be acting!
What next, refusing to pay for food from Aldi because its not written in Welsh. If its to do with principle lobby the Welsh government, not the company who charge for a service.
Yes! I would starve myself as long as I could. If you can let go of your principles whenever you needed to, it would make you nothing but a common *****. I for one will not let by Culture die with a whimper! Yma O Hyd!
It’s actually high time supermarkets did provide us with goods labelled in Welsh as well as English. Most European wide supermarket chains manage to do it, so why not supermarkets in Wales? Once upon a time, before Aldi and Lidl started targeting the middle-classes many if not most of their products had multilingual labelling, and some still does. Tesco also packaged their Tesco Value range of household goods in multilingual packaging, English, Polish, Czech and Slovakian. If it can be done for other languages, then it can be done for Welsh. All these companies seek to make a profit from… Read more »
This is clearly a case of a sympathetic judge being stopped by weak legislation
Surely the government and councils can now save millions of pounds by not sending all documents twice and there’s an opportunity to make road signs easier to read?