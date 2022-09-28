Court: teen accused of killing golfer in Monmouth town centre

A Monmouth teenager has appeared in court accused of killing a “loving” and “respected” golfer in a town centre assault.

Morgan Wainewright, aged 19, of Mid Summer Way, is charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas.

Mr Nicholas, 43, from Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious with serious injuries in Monnow Street, Monmouth, at around 1.15am on June 26.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Wainewright had been due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court today, September 28, but that did not take place because he was unrepresented by a barrister due to industrial action.

He appeared in court, speaking only to confirm his name and address.

He had been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, but this was dropped after Mr Nicholas died, and Wainewright was charged with manslaughter.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke listed the next hearing to take place on November 10.

A provisional date of January 23 has been set for the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

After his death, Mr Nicholas’s family described him as “an amazing, wonderful and loving son, brother and uncle to his three nieces, who adored him”.

