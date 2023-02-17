Covid-19 infection levels rise in Wales

Covid infection levels in Wales have increased for the first time in four weeks according to the latest infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS estimates 46,300 people had Covid in the week ending 7 February, a jump of over 25% since the previous week’s study.

The latest figures equate to 1.50% of the Welsh population, or around 1 in 65 people.

Lat week’s figures revealed a small fall in infections but the ONS had described the trend in Wales as uncertain.

New wave

Covid-19 levels are also rising in England and Scotland, sparking concerns a new wave of the virus is under way.

A total of 1.2 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to February 7, up 20% from one million the previous week, according to the latest data.

It is the second week in a row the UK-wide total has increased and comes after a steady drop in levels throughout January.

A surge in the virus in the run-up to Christmas saw infections peak at three million at the end of December, though this was well below the figures seen in previous waves, including in spring 2022 when the weekly total climbed to a record 4.9 million.

Around one in 55 people in England is estimated to have the virus, up from one in 65 the previous week.

The virus is least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at one in 80 people – the lowest estimate for the nation since September 2022.

For Scotland, the estimate is also one in 55.

Steady rise

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We are still seeing a steady rise in hospital admission rates for Covid-19 and rates remain highest in those over the age of 65, who are more likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19. We therefore cannot afford to be complacent.

“There are simple actions that we can all continue to take to prevent Covid-19 spreading. If you are unwell, please try to stay at home and don’t visit vulnerable people. If you do have to leave the house, please consider wearing a face covering, which can help prevent you passing respiratory viruses on.”

In Wales there are early signs of a rise in Covid-19 hospital patients, while in Scotland the fall in numbers since the start of the year has recently levelled off.

Figures for Northern Ireland are continuing to decrease.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

