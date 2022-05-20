Covid-19 infections in Wales have fallen for the fifth week in a row, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

A total of 80,700 people were estimated to have coronavirus over the week ending 13 May, down from 88,300 the previous week.

Despite the fall in the number of infections, rates in Wales are the highest in the UK with 2.66% of the population or around 1 in 40 people estimated to have the virus.

In Scotland, 122,200 people were likely to test positive for the virus in the seven days to May 13, or around one in 45.

This is down from 158,200 people, or one in 35, the previous week.

In England, infections have fallen for the sixth week running, with 1.0 million people likely to test positive for Covid-19, the equivalent of around one in 55.

This is down week-on-week from 1.2 million, or one in 45.

November

The virus continues to be least prevalent in Northern Ireland, where infections are now at their lowest level since early November.

Some 29,800 people were estimated to have Covid-19 last week, or one in 60, down from 33,800, or one in 55.

Overall, Covid-19 infections in the UK have fallen to their lowest level for five months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A total of 1.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to May 13, down from 1.5 million the previous week.

It is the lowest estimate for infections since early December, when virus levels were just starting to rise due to the spread of the original Omicron variant.

The ONS figures are based on testing thousands of people at random across the UK whether they have Covid symptoms or not.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

