Covid Bereaved group releases video that pillories Gething for deleting messages

Martin Shipton

The group representing Welsh people whose relatives died in the pandemic has released a video in which Vaughan Gething is pilloried for deleting messages that should have been passed to the UK Covid Inquiry.

Nation.Cymru published an iMessage sent by Mr Gething to ministerial colleagues when he was Health Minister in August 2020 that stated: “I’m deleting the messages in this group. They can be captured in an FOI [freedom of information request] and I think we are all in the right place on the choice being made.”

Magician

The video, made by the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, describes Mr Gething as “the best magician in Wales” because of his ability to make messages disappear.

Our disclosure that Mr Gething had deleted the messages indicated strongly that he had misled the UK Covid Inquiry. He had given both written and oral evidence to the Inquiry under oath in which he claimed messages had been deleted from his mobile phone during a refit by the Senedd’s IT department.

He went on to express both regret and embarrassment that he was unable to provide them. At no stage did Mr Gething admit that he had deleted messages because he considered they would be subject to freedom of information disclosure.

The UK Covid Inquiry asked all the governments of the UK to disclose to it all material they held relevant to the making of decisions during the Covid Inquiry. In the run-up to the publication of our May 7 story, the Welsh Government suggested to us that the messages could have been related to “anything”, but NationCymru was confident that the messages related to both the Welsh Government and to the handling of the Covid crisis.

Previously a statement issued to the users of Welsh Government mobile phones in February 2019 had made it clear that messages written on mobile phones could be regarded as Welsh Government business and should be preserved.

The video released by the Covid Bereaved group examines in detail statements made to the UK Inquiry both in writing and verbally by Mr Gething and other ministers.

‼️Is Vaughan Gething the best magician in Wales?🪄 You bet he is! Everything disappears. We’re angry. He cannot get away with this.

The @covidinquiryuk is not scrutinising Wales in the depth that is needed. It simply doesn’t have the resources to do so.

Our @WelshLabour… pic.twitter.com/zPRlMBUFQk — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru (@cymru_inquiry) May 27, 2024

At one point it shows lead counsel to the Inquiry Tom Poole KC asking Mr Gething: “Am I right in saying you do not have access to any of the text or WhatsApp messages you sent during the period when you were Minister for Health and Social Care – is that right?”

Mr Gething responded: “That’s correct. I’ve set that out in my witness statement how that’s happened as well [he claimed the messages were deleted by the Senedd’s IT department].”

The narrator of the video states at this point: “Let’s have a look at his statement. Here he says he did text on his Welsh Government phones, but it was not for decision making relating to the pandemic. So why does this matter? Well, on May 7 2024 NationCymru released a text from Vaughan Gething to other Labour cabinet ministers. This message is dated August 17 2020, the day that the Welsh Government announced that students would be graded by their teachers rather than an algorithm.

“Vaughan Gething defended his actions by saying this was a Labour chat. No decisions were made and he deleted it because they were being rude about another Labour MS. He didn’t want it released under a freedom of information request. And then he said: ‘I have not deleted information by text or WhatsApp to try to avoid scrutiny.’”

Leaked screenshot

The video then displays the screenshot of the message leaked to NationCymru in which he admitted doing just that.

The narrator goes on to state: “Let’s go back to his list of excuses. This was a Labour group chat. No! This was a cabinet ministers’ text group chat during the pandemic. This is exactly the sort of thing the UK Covid Inquiry asked you to disclose. Incidentally, it’s what your own Welsh Government tells you is public record too.”

The video also raises questions about whether other ministers followed Mr Gething’s lead in deleting messages that should have been passed to the UK Inquiry.

Cover-up

Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees, who leads the Covid Bereaved group, told NationCymru: “We have spent weeks poring over the details of what Vaughan Gething said in his written and oral evidence to the Covid Inquiry. The leaked message reinforced our suspicions that there has been a mass cover-up from those in the Welsh Government. We cannot allow this to go unchecked.

“Sadly the UK Covid Inquiry does not have the time and resources to investigate in detail. We’ve made a video showing the headlines of our concerns but there’s so much more that needs to be answered.

“We can now understand why Welsh Labour have blocked a Wales Covid Inquiry, opting instead for a quicker less Welsh-focussed UK Inquiry, but it does not satisfy those bereaved by Covid in Wales. We implore the UK Covid Inquiry to recall Vaughan Gething or publicly explain why they won’t.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

