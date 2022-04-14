Covid cases in Wales increase for the sixth straight week

Covid-19 infections have risen in Wales for the sixth straight week, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics.

Over the week ending 9 April 231,900 people were estimated to have coronavirus in Wales, 7.63% of the population or the equivalent of 1 in 13 people, the highest level of all the UK nations.

The number of cases reported in the latest study is up slightly from 230,800 the previous week

Covid-19 infections have fallen in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with 4.4 million people in private households in the UK overall estimated to have had the virus, down from 4.9 million the previous seven days.

In England, infections have fallen for the first time in six weeks, with 3.8 million people likely to test positive for Covid-19, 6.92% of the population or around 1 in 14 people.

Children

The percentage of people testing positive has fallen among all age groups in England except for children from school years 7 to 11 and for people aged 70 and over, where the trend is “uncertain”, the ONS said.

In Scotland the number of infections has dropped for the third week in a row.

Some 314,800 people were estimated to have had the virus last week, or around one in 17 (5.98%) .

This is down from 396,800 people, or one in 13, the previous week.

Cases have also fallen In Northern Ireland, which currently has the lowest infection rates in the UK.

According to the ONS, 95,900 people were likely to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 19 (5.23%) down from 113,900 people, or one in 16 for the week ending 2 April.

