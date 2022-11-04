Covid infections continue to fall in Wales

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales has fallen for the second week in a row.

The latest infection survey published by the Office for National statistics estimates that over the week ending 24 October, 77,500 had the virus in Wales, equating to 2.55% of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

This is 10% down on the previous week when 86,100 or around 1 in 35 people were estimated to have Covid and is the lowest rate across the UK.

