News

Covid infections continue to fall in Wales

04 Nov 2022 1 minute read
Photo Yui Mok PA Images

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales has fallen for the second week in a row.

The latest infection survey published by the Office for National statistics estimates that over the week ending 24 October, 77,500 had the virus in Wales, equating to 2.55% of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

This is 10% down on the previous week when 86,100 or around 1 in 35 people were estimated to have Covid and is the lowest rate across the UK.

