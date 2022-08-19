Covid infections in Wales down 33% in latest ONS weekly survey

The number of people testing positive for Covid in Wales is continuing to fall, according to the latest weekly infection survey released by the Office for National Statistics.

In the seven days up to 8 August it’s estimated that the number of people testing positive for the virus was 72,600, equating to 2.39% of the population, or around 1 in 40 people.

This represents a fall of 33% from the previous week when 108,800 people had coronavirus.

The number of infections in Wales has gone down for three consecutive weeks.

Infections have also declined across the rest of the UK, with 1.4 million people in England likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the most recent week of the survey, the equivalent of around one in 40.

This is down from 2.1 million, or one in 25, in late July.

The latest estimate for people testing positive in Scotland is 164,100, or around one in 30, down from 260,800 in late July, or one in 20.

In Northern Ireland infections were estimated to be 36,600 in the week to August 8, or one in 50 people, down sharply from 109,800, or one in 17.

Overall, Covid-19 infections in the UK have fallen to their lowest level for two months, offering fresh evidence the current wave of the virus is receding.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus is also continuing to drop, though health experts warned infections are likely to rise again in the autumn and winter.

Vaccine

A new booster jab will be offered to everyone in Wales aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of the future waves of the virus.

Invitations to adults who are eligible for the are being sent out from this this week.

As part of the Welsh Government’s winter respiratory vaccination strategy, people who are eligible for the Covid jab are also being urged to take up the flu vaccine when offered.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), eligible adults aged 18+ will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine which protects from both the original Covid virus and the Omicron variant.

The UK became the first nation to authorise the vaccine, described as “next generation” by experts, when the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved it on Monday.

Those eligible aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.

Eligible adults will mostly be invited via letter to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their autumn booster vaccination.

Enormous impact

Announcing the start of the rollout, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic and have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death. They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.

“I urge anyone who is eligible and invited to have the autumn booster this year to take up the offer and I thank everyone working on the vaccination programme in Wales.”

Health boards are set to administer the flu jab alongside the Covid vaccination where possible to maximise take up and ensure more people are protected this winter.

