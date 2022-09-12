Covid infections in Wales fall for sixth week in a row

The number of people in Wales testing positive for Covid-19 is continuing to fall, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS’ latest weekly infection survey for the week ending 28 August, estimates the number of people testing positive for the virus was 31,500 or around 1 in 95 people.

This is down just over 33% percent from the previous weeks when 47,300 people or and 1 in 65 people had the virus.

The number of Covid infections in Wales has declined for the last six weeks and is currently the lowest in the UK.

Covid infections have also continued to fall in England, but the trend is uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the ONS said.

Private households

A total of 944,700 people in private households in the UK are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to August 28, as infections dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months.

In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in the latest study was 770,800, or around one in 70 – down from 893,300, or one in 60, in the seven days to August 23.

In Scotland, 104,400 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest week, the equivalent of about one in 50.

This compares with 96,000, or one in 55, in the previous survey.

And in Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is 38,000, or one in 50 people, compared with 35,800, which was also one in 50.

Infections hit 3.8 million across the UK in early July this year during the spread of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus but have been on a broadly downward path in recent weeks.

Experts are warning of a possible increase in cases over the coming weeks as children return to school.

