Covid infections in Wales jump 57% in just seven days

Covid infections in Wales are continuing to rise, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The estimated number of people testing positive for the virus in the week ending 11 October was 117,600 equating to 3.87% of the population, or around 1 in 25 people – the highest rate in the UK.

Covid infections have risen in Wales for the last five weeks and based on the latest data the number of infections reported by the ONS has risen 57% in just seven days – from 74,900 or around 1 in 40 people.

Autumn Wave

Dr Christopher Johnson, Interim Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, said: “Although it is too early to say for certain, we are currently seeing the possible early signs of an autumn wave of Covid-19.

“While the proportion of severe infections is much lower compared to other stages of the pandemic, this pattern still remains concerning.

“While we have all been getting used to living with Covid, and while vaccination and overall population immunity are helping to keep serious illness at bay for most people, it is important that we do not become complacent.

“Everyone eligible for the booster vaccine can make a significant contribution to slowing down transmission of Covid, protecting themselves, their community and the NHS, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

“Even if people are busy or have other plans, it is important to prioritise getting your booster when your appointment letter comes. It’s also vital that those who are eligible take up the offer of a flu vaccine, to help protect themselves and others this winter.”

Uncertain

The number of infections has also increased in England and Scotland while the trend in Northern Ireland is described as “uncertain”.

In England, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to October 10 was 1.7 million, or around one in 30 people – up from 1.5 million, or one in 35, in the previous week.

The trend is less clear in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the ONS said.

In Scotland the number of people with Covid-19 in the latest survey was estimated at 144,400, or one in 35, compared with 109,700 in the previous survey, or one in 50.

For Northern Ireland, the estimate is 44,200 infections, or one in 40 people, compared with 45,100, which is also one in 40.

Total Covid-19 infections in the UK have climbed above two million for the first time since July, but levels are not rising in all parts of the country.

There is also a “mixed picture” across different age groups, while there are signs the rate of increase may be slowing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

