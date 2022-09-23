Covid infections in Wales rise for the first time since early July

Covid-19 infections in Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.

The latest infection survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics has confirmed that the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid in the week ending 14 September was 39,700, equating to 1.31% of the population, or around 1 in 75 people.

This is an increase of over 40% on the previous week when it was estimated that 28,200, or one in 110 people in Wales had Covid.

Covid cases have also risen in England while the number of people infected has fallen in both Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in the week to September 14 in England was 766,500, or around one in 70 – up from 705,800, or one in 75, in the seven days to September 5.

In Scotland, 98,800 people were likely to have had Covid-19 in the latest survey, or around one in 55 – down from 113,500 or one in 45.

And in Northern Ireland the estimate is 22,900, or one in 80 people, down from 33,700, or one in 55.

UK infections

The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up.

Some 927,900 people in private households are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The increase brings to an end a steady fall in infections since early July, when the total hit 3.8 million at the peak of the wave caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

The figures come as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is showing early signs of a rise.

Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Today’s data show a mixed picture across the UK, with increases in England and Wales while infections in Scotland and Northern Ireland have decreased.

“It is too early to see if these changing trends will continue, and we will monitor the data closely to see any impact of the return of schools over the coming weeks.”

