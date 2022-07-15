Covid measures reinstated at Glangwili Hospital due to rise in community cases

Hywel Dda University Health Board has introduced new Covid restrictions at Carmarthen’s Glangwili Hospital following a formal review.

Visiting to all inpatients wards is paused, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister or charge nurse.

People attending an outpatient appointment are also requested to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer, relative or parent.

Restricted visiting has also been introduced for the hospitals maternity, paediatrics and neonatal units.

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said: “We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Glangwili Hospital in addition to Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time.

“The situation at Glangwili and Withybush hospitals will be reviewed and updated early next week, lifting of these restrictions will be dependent on hospital case numbers and community activity.

“We can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

Visiting to Bronglais Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital and the health board’s community hospitals remains open but is by appointment only.

The new restrictions at Glangwili come just five days after the health board confirmed that all staff and visitors to the hospital due to the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

Last week Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest announced the reinstatement of both mask wearing and visiting restrictions because of the increase in Covid infections.

