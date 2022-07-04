Covid measures reinstated at Welsh hospital as case numbers rise

Covid measures have been reinstated at a Welsh hospital due to a rise in cases.

All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire are to wear face masks unless exempt on the hospital site, and visiting to inpatients will be paused from tomorrow.

End-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister or charge nurse will be allowed to go ahead.

It comes as Covid cases in Wales continue to rise, according to the latest report published at the start of the month by the Office for National Statistics.

In the week ending 24 June, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Wales increased for the fourth week in a row.

The ONS estimates that 106,000 people, equating to 3.49% of the population or around 1 in 30 had Covid over the seven days of the latest study.

This reflects a 55% increase in the number of cases from the previous seven days. In Wales, 575 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on June 30, up 53% from the previous week.

‘Isolate’

Mandy Rayani, Director of Nursing, Quality and Patient Experience, said: “We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time.

“While the situation at Withybush Hospital and across our other hospital sites will be reviewed and updated frequently, we can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms of COVID-19, or who suspects they may have COVID-19 to isolate and take an LFD test.

“If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from the risk of transmission.”

Members of the public with COVID-19 symptoms can still order an LFD test in Wales for free, until 31 July, by visiting www.gov.uk and searching ‘order rapid lateral flow kit’.

If you, or someone you care for is not online you can telephone 119 between the hours of 7am and 11pm (people with hearing or speech difficulties can call 18001 119).

The Hywel Dda health board is also strongly encouraging all members of staff and contractors to undertake and report an LFD test, twice weekly. This is especially important for those working in close contact with patients and service users to safeguard those who are vulnerable in our care.

For up-to-date information, please visit the health board’s website.

