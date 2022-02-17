Covid passes no longer needed to enter venues and events in Wales, government confirms

The legal requirement to show a Covid Pass to enter venues and events in Wales has been lifted, the Welsh Government have confirmed.

The passes were introduced for clubs and large events in October of last year by First Minister Mark Drakeford, after a vote in the Senedd.

However, it was confirmed tonight confirmed that they were no longer required, as the Welsh Government continues to lift some of its remaining coronavirus protections.

From Friday, the domestic Covid Pass will no longer be required for entry into indoor or outdoor events and venues, including nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls. But events and venues will be able to continue to use it if they choose to.

The international Covid Pass will continue to be integral to arrangements for safer international travel. Travellers will need to check the relevant countries’ rules for entry, including any different requirements for children.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said: “When it was introduced, the Covid Pass was part of a suite of measures to give people confidence, keep businesses open and to keep Wales safe.

“I’d like to thank all the sectors for their cooperation and feedback during this challenging time.

“With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.”

‘Not over yet’

First Minister Mark Drakeford had said last Friday that Covid passes would be phased out as part of a gradual lifting of measures.

From 28 February face coverings will no longer need to be worn in indoor public places apart from retail, public transport and health and care settings.

If the public health conditions continue to improve, the legal requirement to wear face coverings in all remaining settings could also be lifted by the end of March, Mark Drakeford said.

“We can start to gradually and carefully remove some of the remaining protections we have in place at alert level zero. But we are not removing all the measures at once because the pandemic is not over yet.

“To keep Wales safe we need to remain cautious and do everything we can to reassure those who feel most at risk. We will keep some important protections in place, including face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in all shops. We will also keep self-isolation rules in place.

“Next month, we will publish a plan setting out how we will move beyond alert level zero and the emergency footing on which we have been operating for nearly two years.

“This will help us all to make some plans for the future.”

