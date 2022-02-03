Covid traffic changes to remain in four Ceredigion towns

Traffic changes introduced in four Ceredigion towns during the pandemic will be kept in place for the time being, councillors have decided.

The changes made in Cardigan, New Quay, Aberaeron and Aberystwyth could now stay in place for a further 18 months or even be made permanent.

Cllr Ceredig Davies criticised the plans for Aberystwyth, saying they were having a “detrimental effect” not only on businesses but on “thousands” of people living in the town centre.

All four towns will see experimental traffic regulation orders (ETROs) put in place with the first six months considered as consultation period following cabinet approval on Tuesday, February 1.

One ETRO relates to parking restrictions and the other manages ‘moving’ regulations which include one way traffic flows, prohibitions of right/left turns and no entry.

A report to cabinet states that after the end of the initial six month period for objections the council can decided to either “revoke, amend or make permanent the ETRO” with the report to cabinet on February 1 adding elements in the current orders are to be included “with a view to making them permanent.”

The thriving communities overview and scrutiny committee discussed the proposal in November.

‘Not closing streets’

In Aberystwyth widened pavements will be retained at Pier Street, Chalybeate Streat and Terrace Road as well as replacing disabled badge holders only on Market Street with prohibition of waiting at any time, with similar retained on the western side of Pier Street.

A goods vehicle loading bay will be retained on Chalybeate Street, Pier Street, Terrace Road and Portland Steet, along with no waiting and disabled bade holders parking 11am to 6pm, with times adjusted to 9am to 5pm, and sections on Baker Street, Laura Street and Eastgate.

One way traffic will be retained on Pier Street, Bath Street and Terrace Road with restrictions on turning introduced on Eastgate, King Street, Portland Street, Portland Road, Queens Road and Bath Street.

In Cardigan sections of widened footway will be retained at a number of town centre locations, a long with the introduction of a loading bay on High Street, disabled badge holders only parking 8am to 6pm nearby, and retaining it on Priory Street, and a new prohibition of waiting at any time on a section of High Street while retaining it on Priory Street and Pendre.

Plans also include retaining one way traffic flow on College Row and introducing new one ways on Pwllhai and Chancery Lane, along with restrictions on turns from Upper Mwldan onto College Row.

Cllr Catrin Miles said it needed to be “made clear here that the traffic will still continue to flow through the centre of town, there’s no question here of closing streets,” referring to concerns about increased traffic on College Row during lockdown.

Notices

Widen pavements in Aberaeron will also be retained at Market Street and disabled badge holder parking on the same street as well as no waiting here and Cadwgan Place, extended to Quay Parade junction, and blue badge parking on Victoria Street and Alban Square.

One way traffic will be retained at Lower Regent Street and turning restrictions introduced at Waterloo Street and Glan y Mor.

In New Quay prohibition of parking will be introduced on South John Steet and disabled badge only parking retained on Glanmor Terrace, as well as one way traffic on Water Street and turning restrictions on Marine Terrace and High Street.

Full details of the ETROs for each town will be published in public notices before they are brought into force.

