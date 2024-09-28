Crackdown on antisocial behaviour and e-scooters announced

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Troublemakers in three areas of Newport will face tougher penalties for riding e-scooters, street drinking or other bad behaviour.

Councillors have welcomed a plan to renew – and ramp up – Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) for the city centre, Maesglas and Pill.

The orders give council officers powers to issue banning orders to offenders, seize alcohol or illegal items, and issue on-the-spot fines.

More serious breaches could land culprits with a magistrates’ court appearance.

Increased action

Cllr Pat Drewett, the cabinet member for communities, said the renewed PSPOs would “enhance and improve” the council’s ability to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Residents living in the three areas will see “increased action” against offenders, he added.

At a meeting this week, there was widespread support for the new PSPOs, which many councillors said were necessary to protect public safety.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, who leads the city council, said an issue like “aggressive begging” blighted central Newport and “upsets law-abiding citizens as they go about their daily business”.

He, along with fellow Gaer ward councillors Stephen Marshall and Bev Perkins, welcomed the decision to expand the PSPO for Maesglas and tackle “intimidating” behaviour.

Cllr Perkins said she hoped the tougher order would “encourage residents to feel safe”.

Sexual services

In Pill, the council has removed several rules from the old PSPO covering spitting, public urination and defecation, and attempting to buy sexual services.

Cllr Drewett explained the police had requested these be omitted from the order, so that officers could instead focus on using criminal legislation to punish offenders.

Pillgwenlly ward councillor Saeed Adan said “the onus is on Gwent Police now to enforce the issue”.

The fact PSPOs were needed at all was the source of some regret among councillors, including David Fouweather, who said he hoped “we can get to a position where we don’t have to put these restrictions in place in the future”.

He and Cllr Kevin Whitehead both said more action was needed to prevent young people from engaging in antisocial behaviour.

“We need to distract these kids in a positive way,” said Cllr Whitehead.

Cllr Kate Thomas, whose Stow Hill ward covers the city centre, acknowledged the area “still has problems”, including illegal e-bikes and e-scooters, which she said were being used “as an instrument of illegality”.

Cllr Drewett also said representatives from other parts of Newport were interested in obtaining PSPOs for their neighbourhoods, and urged them to contact him with more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

