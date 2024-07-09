Craig Bellamy appointed as Wales head coach
Craig Bellamy has been appointed as Wales head coach on a deal until 2028, replacing Rob Page who was sacked following the team’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024.
The 44-year-old leaves Burnley, where he was assistant to former boss Vincent Kompany last season in the Premier League.
Bellamy told the Football Association of Wales website: “I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football.
“I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.”
Homecoming
Bellamy will succeed Page – who was sacked last month – after turning down the opportunity to stay at Burnley under new manager Scott Parker.
Bellamy has spent the last two seasons at Burnley, where he worked as number two to Vincent Kompany.
He was put in interim charge after Kompany left for Bayern Munich in May and Parker said on Monday that he wanted the Welshman to stay on his coaching staff at Turf Moor.
But Bellamy has decided to return home to Wales, with only a couple of minor points to be ironed out before the FAW announce his appointment on Tuesday.
Bellamy began his coaching career in the academy of hometown club Cardiff and served as Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and then Burnley.
It’s understood Bellamy impressed the FAW hierarchy when he was interviewed in the north of England last week.
Return to action
The 44-year-old is a former Wales captain who played 78 times for his country between 1998 and 2013. Bellamy came close to landing the job back in 2018 before the FAW appointed Ryan Giggs.
The Football Association of Wales were open to the idea of appointing their first non-Welsh manager since 1999 after ending Page’s three-and-a-half-year reign in the wake of failing to qualify for Euro 2024.
It’s believed that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Georgia boss Willy Sagnol and surprise contender Oxford United boss Des Buckingham were all spoken to about the post.
Wales return to action with a Nations League home tie against Turkey on September 6 before heading to Montenegro three days later.
It good that another Welshman is in charge of the national team in Craig Bellamy , who I might add , in his long career playing for Wales could never be accused of not wearing the shirt with pride unlike some I could mention, (cough, Ryan Giggs) , but I worry that the FAW have opted for inexperience over a tried & tested international manager. Obviously I wish him well and hope he’s the spark that can relight the dragon’s fire ready for the World Cup qualifiers.
Hopefully he will follow Gary Speed and Chris Coleman in taking the team up a level, and also continue the qualifying record we now have established these last few years. We must remember we are not the richest association, and so be realistic in who we can entice as our coach, remembering we no longer have Gareth Bale, one of the best in the world in our squad. We know how passionate he is for Cymru, we will not lack fight with him as coach. Good luck.