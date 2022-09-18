Crew working on Owain Glyndŵr theatre production appalled by the condition of his home

Crew working on a theatre production about Owain Glyndŵr have said that they were appalled by the condition of his home.

The Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn crew working on Mab Darogan visited Sycharth at the end of July to brush up on the history of the Welsh independence freedom fighter.

But writing to Golwg magazine they said they were hugely disappointed when they saw the condition of the site.

“The site is under the care of Cadw, but there are few signs that they are looking after it,” Penri Roberts, one of the show’s writers, said.

“The motte itself, where Glyndŵr’s halls were, described so wonderfully by Iolo Goch’s poem, is covered with heather and growth.

“What other nation would leave a site of national importance in such a state?

“There are two notice boards that note a bit of the history of Owain’s rebellion here, but seriously, imagine what decent spending on the site could create in terms of education and tourism, if a dignified centre was established here.

“Compare the money that is spent on the Norman Castles in Wales, with the spending on truly Welsh monuments.

“Yes, Norman Castles – which remind us daily of our humiliation as a nation.”

Another problem was the lack of signage to direct you towards Sycharth, Penri Roberts said, saying that they followed a “small narrow road” to get there without “signs of any kind”.

“Why? Does Cadw, or whoever is responsible, want to keep the site a secret?” he asked.

Signs

Cadw told Golwg in response that although a a registered monument, Sycharth is the private property of the Llangedwyn Estate.

“Because of that, the owners are responsible for maintaining the site,” they said.

“In recognition of the significance of Sycharth, in 2010-11 Cadw invested heavily in the monument, together with the Owain Glyndŵr motte and moat site in Glyndyfrdwy.

“This included formalizing the existing public access to the site with Llangedwyn Estate, creating the car park, including a translation and protecting the earthworks, which were waterlogged and had been eroded by cattle.

“Although the monument itself remains in good condition, we recognize that the car park and access routes now need to be improved.

“We are working with the Llangedwyn Estate to achieve this.

“Cadw will fund a new and improved stile, and refurbish the car park with a more durable surface. This work is about to happen.”

