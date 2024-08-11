Crickets in your brownies? Welsh scientists launch insect-based food taste tests

Welsh scientists are testing how people react to eating food containing insects as part of research into developing greener protein.

Insects are a common feature of people’s everyday diets in countries around the world, such as Mexico, China and Ghana.

They offer a more environmentally-friendly source of protein than many other food stuffs, and could help feed the world’s growing population.

Research indicates that approximately 30% of European Union consumers are willing to eat insect-based food.

Funded by the Rural Futures Research Hub at Aberystwyth University, the latest study aims to test public acceptability of insect-based foods.

The academics are using specialist sensory booths at the University’s AberInnovation campus for testing and improving food and its nutritional content.

Cricket flour

The latest taste testing sessions looked at people’s reactions to eating chocolate brownies both with and without cricket flour as an ingredient.

Professor Alison Kingston-Smith, from the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University said:

“With a rising global population, the world needs more sources of sustainable food. Insects could be one of those. Our latest testing is examining the quality, awareness and acceptance of the public of brownies that are baked with cricket flour – can we really taste the difference?

“This is important because adding insect-based flour could have many major benefits – replacing less sustainable imported protein, offering a new income for farmers and improving people’s health.”

Big opportunity

Professor Kingston-Smith added: “Insects offer a big opportunity for the agriculture and food sector to diversify into new markets.

“And this ongoing research fits neatly with the University’s Future Foods Centre on our AberInnovation Campus. There’s no doubt that insect protein is an increasing focus in the food sector, and our researchers will be part of those exciting developments.”

AberInnovation, one of five research and innovation campuses funded by the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) is located at Aberystwyth University at the historic crop breeding site at Gogerddan. It works with companies of all sizes on climate change and food security innovations, bringing together academic and industrial expertise.

