Crime hotspot enhancements are ‘designing out crime’

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner has led the plaudits following an eye-catching rejuvenation aimed at ‘designing out crime’ at a Flintshire hotspot.

Andy Dunbobbin, who is also a town councillor for Connah’s Quay’s Golftyn ward, saluted the ongoing transformation of Dock Road, which is an area that had become neglected over time.

Boosted by £290,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Flintshire County Council’s planning, environment, and economy teams are working to increase the space’s appeal to, and improve security for, residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

The enhancements have come via the Town Centre Investment Programme, which has received £1.5 million overall to develop town centres across the county.

Installation of CCTV, street lights, and 100 bollards has increased safety for the wide variety of people who use the area, from fishermen and cyclists to dog walkers.

Four designated safety ladders have also been created, whilst hedgerow and boatyard projects have helped significantly tidy up the zone.

Further enhancements planned

There are plans for further enhancements to the green spaces, the introduction of gates, which are being designed with the help of four local schools, and the fitting of benches for the public to utilise. A section for events and potential food and drink vendors to operate from is also part of the ongoing strategy.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy is thrilled that a location he has fond childhood memories of, is the focus of much-needed improvements.

He said: “The docks are a historic and vital part of Connah’s Quay’s heritage; they are where the town began and where it gets its name, with the Old Quay House dating back to the late 18th century and the docks being a hive of industrial activity up to the 1960s.

“As a Quayite myself, I frequently visited the docks with my brother and grandad during the school holidays and talked to some of the old captains around there. We would also go blackberry picking down there with my nan to find fruit for her lovely blackberry pies.

“But as we know, over recent decades the area has suffered from neglect.

“So, given its importance to the town and my own childhood memories, it is great to see the coordinated approach taken by Flintshire County Council, North Wales Police, Natural Resources Wales, and Connah’s Quay Town Council to regenerate the docks, to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and increase the use of the docks by local people.”

“Wonderful”

The Kathleen and May Community Centre will be the home of Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets, as well as welcome other groups, following a significant makeover.

Town councillor Debbie Owen is leading the transformation of the building, which includes an improved newly-decorated main hall, fresh kitchen facilities, and meeting rooms.

She said: “The building looked like it might end up permanently closed, but after refusing to give up on it and taking control of the renovation following discussions with Flintshire County Council, it has been fantastic to see the upgrades take shape.

“The work being done in the area is wonderful and to have the building back open to the community will make such a difference to a wide variety of groups who need a space to get together.”

Eric Eustace, chair of Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets, added: “After being in a different location for 12 years, it will be great to be back here in a space that will allow us to grow. We have a group of around 30, but there are plenty of youngsters, especially those aged 10-12, who can now join us.

“We are open to anyone who wants to come and embrace what we have to offer.”

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council cabinet member for economy, environment, and climate,said: “The work being done to improve the Dock Road area of Connah’s Quay is hugely impressive.

“It is evident that the location has been in need of support, and therefore the developments made – and those that are ongoing – have been well-received by members of the public and local businesses.”

