Crimestoppers appeal for help to tackle ‘cruel exploitation’ of children across north Wales

Crimestoppers has today launched a campaign across north Wales warning that children and young people are being manipulated, coerced and enduring abusive control by adults and their peers.

The charity is appealing for the public to take a stand and speak up anonymously with information that can be passed on to Crimestoppers to identify and safeguard young victims.

The six-week campaign will focus on tackling the issues of drug dealing, child sexual exploitation, young people forced or tricked into moving money, guns, debt bondage and coercion into theft, robbery, or violence.

Crimestoppers has urged parents, teachers and professionals working alongside young people to look out for the warning signs and is offering advise on how to access help and support if it’s needed.

The charity is also offering guidance on how to report any information 100% anonymously using Fearless.org where people can access more information on the different types of criminal exploitation and report what they know.

Exploitation

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers said: “This cruel exploitation, with criminals increasingly targeting young people and children across our region, is causing misery to those who sadly get involved and their families.

“Everyone has a part to play in helping protect our young people from those who seek to groom, profit from and exploit them, both within our communities locally and online.

“We know that criminals manipulate, use violence and intimidation to coerce individuals to do what they want them to do.

“This level of exploitation often leads to people feeling that they have become trapped and not knowing how to get out.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant to the signs of grooming and to be aware of the three grooming stages of ‘targeting, testing and trapping’.

“We are also appealing to everyone to help protect vulnerable members in our community from County Lines drug dealing, Child Sexual Exploitation and other forms of criminal exploitation by telling our charity anonymously what you know.”

