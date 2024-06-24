Criminal Behaviour Order imposed on man who abused NHS staff and patients

A man who disrupted hospitals and minor injuries units across north Wales, intimidating staff and patients, has received a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Stephen Mark Evans, from Abergele, was ordered not to attend any hospitals in the region unless he had “genuine need of treatment, assessment or assistance and must leave when requested to do so” for the duration of the order.

Among the further four conditions imposed, he must not use “foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any public place in England and Wales or towards any person”.

It was alleged that Evans visited hospital emergency departments and minor injuries units within the Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board area more than 100 times since January 2023.

Anti-social behaviour

Concerned staff believed his anti-social behaviour was so bad, colleagues were advised not to be left alone with him.

Evans, also known as Saggs, left hospitals before being officially discharged on numerous occasions, forcing healthcare workers to leave their posts to look for him each time he did so.

This caused potential delays and disruption to staff and other patients.

Betsi Cadwaladr CEO Carol Shillabeer said: “It is always a difficult decision about whether to resort to criminal proceedings against someone but the safety of our staff and patients is paramount.

“Our colleagues go above and beyond the call of duty to try and help people every single day, often in the most trying of circumstances, and they deserve respect.

“This prosecution sends a very clear message to those who abuse, intimidate and threaten our staff and other patients. I want to give thanks to our colleagues in North Wales Police for their help in securing it.

“We have zero-tolerance towards abuse, threats and aggression in our hospitals and we will use the full force of the law to prevent such behaviour, if necessary.”

