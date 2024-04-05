Criminal gang locked up after forcing entry to address with crowbars and machetes

A criminal gang has been sent to prison for a total of 45 years after forcing entry to an address with crowbars and machetes and burgling another property later that day.

On June 14 last year the four men and a 17-year-old boy travelled to the St Mellons area of Cardiff in two hire vehicles with altered registration numbers.

Charlie Seeney and Thomas Hagans broke into the address and stole a safe which was hidden inside.

Simon Seeney – Charlie’s father – and Ras Thomas were also present with the two vehicles.

Detectives investigating the burglary were able to identify the hire vehicles and tracked them travelling from Taunton on the same day.

Unknown to officers at the time, the gang had just committed an aggravated burglary in Taunton where they forced entry to an address with crowbars and machetes.

The men assaulted the occupants and forced them to lie face down.

They made off with approximately £50,000 worth of jewellery.

Traced

Using CCTV, mobile phone data and vehicle tracking technology, officers were able to identify the suspects and traced them to addresses in Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff.

Charlie Seeney, 18 and Simon Seeney, 42, both from Birmingham pled guilty to burglary, aggravated burglary and assault before the trial started.

On Wednesday February 21 following a trial Thomas Hagans, 41, from Birmingham, Ras Thomas, 41, from Cardiff and Craig Shaw, 34, from Birmingham were found guilty by a jury.

Ras Thomas received a 13-year sentence, Thomas Hagans received 13 years, Craig Shaw received a 10-year sentence and Simon Seeney received 9 years.

Charlie Seeney is now aged 18 but was 17 at time of his sentence.

He was dealt with at Birmingham Youth Court and received a 12-month youth referral.

Complex

Detective Constable Rhys Perrett said: “I want to pay tribute to the victims of both crimes for their strength and courage throughout the investigation.

“This was a complex investigation in which South Wales Police, Avon and Somerset Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service worked to together to achieve the guilty pleas and convictions we have seen in Court.

“The sentences handed down at Newport Crown Court reflect the serious nature of the crimes these men committed. These dangerous individuals are now in custody for a significant amount of time.

“The joint efforts South Wales Police and our colleagues in Avon and Somerset shows the dedication to keeping our communities safe by taking dangerous offenders like these off the streets for a considerable amount of time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

