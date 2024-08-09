Criminal gangs using empty shops and restaurants for drug production

Empty shops and restaurants have been used by organised crime groups for large-scale cannabis growing operations, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

According to the BBC, the NPCC said empty pubs, office buildings, cafes and nightclubs in town centres have also been targeted by the gangs.

More than 3,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of £2 million, were grown in the former Wildings department store in Newport, before it was raided by Gwent Police in October last year.

Chief Constable Richard Lewis, the NPCC national lead on drugs, said commercial properties provided an attractive option for criminals.

“Large scale shops have closed down and therefore the footprint to produce cannabis on a larger scale becomes available,” he told the BBC, saying the lack of activity in town centres at night was also a factor.

“Neighbours in residential properties would notice things more readily.”

Forces have prosecuted landlords who “may be turning a blind eye” as well estate agents, electricians and other tradespeople, said Mr Lewis.

